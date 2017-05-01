PREP ATHLETICS: Roxana's Stumpf signs to compete in cross country and track at Missouri Baptist

× Expand Submitted photo Roxana senior Dakota Stumpf signs a letter of intent to compete in cross country and track at Missouri Baptist University. Front row (from left to right): Father Jeremy Stumpf, Dakota Stumpf, mother Samantha Stumpf; back row (L-R) Roxana cross country and track Scott Edwards, Missouri Baptist University coach Mark Sissom and Roxana track coach Juli Akal.

Roxana senior Dakota Stumpf signed a letter of intent to compete in cross country and track at Missouri Baptist University on April 19 at Roxana High School.

Stumpf plans to major in biochemistry at Missouri Baptist, an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in St. Louis.

Last fall, Stumpf helped the Roxana boys cross country team qualify for the state meet for the first time in program history.