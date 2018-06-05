PREP ATHLETICS: SWC spring success

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

Edwardsville's softball team cruised to another Southwestern Conference championship this spring.

The Tigers went 14-0 in league play, giving them their sixth straight SWC crown and their 10th under coach Lori Blade.

The outstanding conference season helped Edwardsville earn nine all-league selections, more than any other school.

The nine all-conference softball selections helped the Tigers enjoy a total of 58 athletes earning all-SWC honors this spring, more than any other school.

The Alton Redbirds had 36 all-conference selections and the Granite City Warriors, who are departing from the SWC to become an independent next year, had 18.

All-conference teams for baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys volleyball were announced on Tuesday. The girls track all-conference team was based on finishes from the SWC meet on May 2 in Collinsville. Since this year's SWC meet was canceled, an all-conference boys track team was selected.

Anna Burke (first team infielder), Maria Smith (first team designated player), Meghan Gorniak (first team pitcher), Jordyn Henricks (first team utility), Taryn Brown (second team catcher), Emma Lewis (second team infielder), Lauren Taplin (second team outfielder), Brooke Webber (second team outfielder) and Lexi Gorniak (third team infielder) represented the Tigers on the all-conference softball team.

The EHS boys tennis team also won Southwestern Conference regular season and tournament championships and had six players earning all-league honors. They were Zach Trimpe (first team singles), Drake Schreiber (first team singles), Alex Gray (first team doubles), Seth Lipe (first team doubles), Logan Pursell (second team doubles) and Jason Pan (second team doubles).

EHS has four all-conference selections in baseball. Reid Hendrickson earned first-team honors as pitcher and utility player, Drake Westcott was voted first team first baseman, Blake Burris was named second team outfielder and Jack Cooper was selected second team second baseman.

Evan Billiter (first team), Lucas Verdun (first team), Cal Werths (first team), Bob Dresner (first team defensive specialist), Drew Berthlett (second team) and Max Sellers (second team) were the Tigers' selection on the all-SWC boys volleyball team.

Sarah Krause (first team), Jocelyn Wagner (first team), Hannah Bielicke (second team), Rileigh Kuhns (second team) and Paityn Schneider (third team) represented Edwardsville on the all-SWC girls soccer team.

The Tigers had 10 all-conference selections in girls track. They were Lorie Cashdollar (first team 800 and third team 4x400), Abby Korak (first team 1,600 and first team 4x800), Melissa Spencer (second team 1,600 and first team 4x800), Jaydi Swanson (first team 4x800 and third team 4x400), Maddie Miller (second team 800), Abby Schrobilgen (first team 3,200), Hannah Stuart (second team 3,200), Elise Krone (third team 4x400), Rachel Kubicek (third team 4x400) and Kaitlyn Loyet (4x800).

EHS had 18 all-conference boys track selections. They were Franky Romano (800, 4x800 and 4x400), Amari Brooks (discus and shot put), Kenyon Johnson (long jump and 4x100), Dionte Rodgers (4x100 and 4x200), Ben Ryan (4x100 and 4x400), Daniel Powell (300-meter hurdles and 4x400), Blake Williams (shot put), Jack Pifer (4x800), Zach Walters (4x800), Wyatt Hennig (4x800), Kendall Abdur-Rahman (4x100), Norman Harris (4x200), Joe King (4x200), Matt Swanson (4x200), Brandon Battle (4x400), Roland Prenzler (3,200), LaVontas Hairston (high jump) and Blake Neville (pole vault).

The Redbirds had 10 all-conference selections in boys track, seven in girls track, six each in girls soccer and softball, four in boys tennis and three in baseball.

Wesley Laaker (second team pitcher), Jackson Brooks (third team third baseman) and Robby Taul (second team shortstop) were the Alton representatives on the all-SWC baseball team.

The Redbirds had Walker Moan (second team singles), Ben Simansky (second team singles), Carson Freeman (third team doubles) and Sam Kane (third team doubles).

Abby Scyoc (third team pitcher), Tami Wong (first team infielder), Lynna Fischer (second team infielder), Rachel McCoy (third team infielder), Abby Sullivan (third team outfielder) and Ashlyn Betz (first team utility) were the Redbirds' selections on the all-SWC softball team.

Brianna Hatfield (first team), Calista Cox (first team), Sydney Schmidt (second team), Makayla Cox (third team), Taylor Imming (third team) and Addison Imming (third team goalkeeper) earned all-conference selections in girls soccer for AHS.

Katie Mans (first team high jump), Jeanea Epps (second team 100 and second team 4x100), Rashia Johnson (second team 4x100), Alleyah Tuggle (second team 4x100), Bria Thurman (third team shot put), Lauren Weiner (second team pole vault) and Laila McNeil (second team long jump and second team 4x1000 were the Redbirds' all-conference girls track selections.

Jonathan Bumpers (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4x100 and 4x400), Ahmad Sanders (long jump and 4x400), David Weaver (discus), Demontra Wilson (4x100 and 4x200), Jayden Singleton (4x100), Deonte McGoy (4x100, 4x200 and 100), Cassius Havis (800 and 1,600), Antonio Harrison (4x200), Terry Walker (4x200 and 4x400) and Kelvin Cummings (400 and 4x400) represented Alton on the all-SWC boys track team.

The Warriors had five all-conference selections each in girls soccer and baseball, three in softball, two in boys track and one each in boys tennis, boys volleyball and girls track.

Granite City had Emma Dutko (first team), Viktoria Johnson (second team goalkeeper), Anna Stearns (second team), Abby Reeves (third team) and Analise Sampson (third team) on the all-SWC girls soccer team.

Austin Bonvicino (first team outfielder), Cameron Hibbets (second team outfielder), Mason Roehr (second team catcher), Landon Barton (second team designated hitter) and Bennett Smallie (third team utility) represented the Warriors on the all-SWC baseball team.

Morgan Tanksley (first team utility), Morgan Fazio (third team infielder) and Khaly Bettorf (third team outfielder) were the Warriors' selections on the all-SWC softball team.

Andrew O'Keefe (1,600 and 3,200) and Jordan Smith (300-meter hurdles) were Granite City's representatives on the all-conference boys track team.

Toni Rush earned first-team honors and second-team honors in the 200 for girls track, Kobey Ronk was named on the third team in boys volleyball and Joey Moslander received third team singles notice for boys tennis.