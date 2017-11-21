PREP ATHLETICS: Tigers, Redbirds, Warriors earn all-SWC fall honors

Colin Lombardi enjoyed a memorable fall senior season at Alton High School.

Lombardi played for the school's football and boys soccer teams and helped both squads finish with winning seasons. The football team finished 6-5 and qualified for the state playoffs and the boys soccer team went 10-9-2.

Lombardi also earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in both sports, too, receiving a first-team award for boys soccer and being named first-team kicker for football. He's the only athlete to earn all-SWC honors in both sports this fall.

All-conference fall sports teams were released on Monday. The Edwardsville Tigers had 59 all-conference selections, Alton had 26 and the Granite City Warriors had 13.

Out of the Tigers' all-conference award winners, 29 of them earned first team honors.

Edwardsville had 14 players on the all-conference football team. They were Kendall Abdur-Rahman (first team quarterback), Josh Anderson (second team defensive lineman), Ryan Connelly (third team linebacker), Lavontas Hairston (first team wide receiver), Norman Harris (first team defensive back), Justin Johnson (second team running back), Devin Parker (second team kicker), Jacob Stellhorn (first team offensive lineman), Antonio Thigpen (second team running back), Chase Viehman (first team linebacker), Cale Warrer (first team offensive lineman), Blake Williams (third team offensive lineman), R.J. Wilson (first team tight end) and Ethan Young (third team defensive back).

The Tigers had eight selections on the all-conference boys soccer team – Daniel Hentz (third team), Michael Hoelting (first team goalkeeper), Austin Huang (second team), Alec Mills (first team), Ethan Miracle (third team), Jacob Mulvihill (second team), Zach Timmerman (first team) and Kyle Wright (third team).

Alexa Harris (third team), Kate Martin (first team), Rachel Pranger (first team), Maria Smith (second team), Rachel Verdun (first team) and Megan Woll (first team defensive specialist) were EHS's representatives on the girls volleyball team.

Edwardsville also had six selections on the all-conference girls tennis team. They were Abby Cimarolli (first team doubles), Grace Desse (first team doubles), Natalie Karibian (first team singles), Annie McGinnis (third team singles), Mady Schreiber (second team singles) and Chloe Trimpe (second team singles).

Ian Bailey (third team), Trevor Laub (second team), Jon Ratterman (first team), Zach Trimpe (first team), Ben Tyrrell (first team), Tanner White (first team) and Lucas Verdun (second team) were named on the all-conference boys golf team for the Tigers.

Edwardsville had Jessica Benson (second team), Paige Hamel (second team), Sydney Sahuri (third team), Meara Schaefer (third team) and Addasyn Zeller (first team) on the all-SWC girls golf team.

The Tigers had 13 all-conference selections in cross country. For the girls, they were Emiley England (first team), Jaycie Hudson (second team), Abby Korak (first team), Elise Krone (second team), Abby Schrobilgen (first team), Melissa Spencer (first team) and Hannah Stuart (second team). For the boys, they were Todd Baxter (third team), Max Hartmann (first team), Jack Pifer (first team), Holden Potter (second team), Roland Prenzler (first team) and Francesco Romano (first team).

All-conference selections in cross country were based on the finishes at the SWC meet on Oct. 13 in O'Fallon. Korak won the girls race.

The Tigers won conference titles in boys golf, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys soccer, volleyball and girls tennis. They finished second in football and girls golf.

For Alton, it had 10 all-conference selections in football. They were Lombardi, Johnathan Bumpers (second team wide receiver and second team punter), Michael Green (second team offensive lineman), Kyle Hughes (third team defensive lineman), Cortez Jefferson (first team defensive lineman), Charles Miller (first team linebacker), Donovan Porter (first team offensive lineman), Darrell Smith (first team running back), Izeal Terrell (first team linebacker) and Ju'Qui Womack (second team defensive back).

Abby Fischer (first team singles), sisters Cali and Mackenzie Giertz (third team doubles), Nikki Lowe (third team singles), Hannah Macias (second team singles) and Maddie Saenz (second team singles) were the Redbirds' representatives on the all-conference girls tennis team.

Lombardi was one of four Alton players on the all-SWC boys soccer team. The others were Levi Davis (second team), Joe Morrissey (third team) and Hunter Dill (third-team goalkeeper).

The Redbirds had three golfers earning all-league honors. Morgan Bemis (second team) and Jenna Fleming (third team) were named on the all-SWC girls golf team and Dylan Lahue was the lone Alton player on the all-SWC boys golf team

Cassius Havis (second team) and Kelvin Cummings (third team) earned all-conference awards in cross country and Emily Stahl was the only Redbird on the all-conference girls volleyball team.

Alton's best conference finish this fall was fourth in football and girls volleyball.

Granite City's all-conference selections were: Olivia Brinker (third-team singles, girls tennis), Alyssa Comer (third team, cross country), Jacob Cook (third team, boys soccer), Megan Keel (second team, girls golf), Adam Marmion (third team defensive lineman), Tyler McCauley (third team, boys soccer), Andrew O'Keefe (first team, cross country), Kourtney Singleton (second team singles, girls tennis), Morgan Tanksley (second team, volleyball), Jerry Watson (first team running back, football), Drew Wielgus (second team, boys golf), Eugene Williba (first team defensive back, football) and Reide Wilson (third team linebacker, football).

O'Keefe won the boys race of the SWC cross country meet. Keel, a senior, was named to the all-conference girls golf team all four years.

Granite City's best conference finish this fall was third in boys cross country.