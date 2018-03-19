PREP ATHLETICS: Winter success

File photo File photo File photo

The all-Southwestern Conference honors continue to pile up for Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin, Sydney Sahuri, R.J. Wilson and Josh Anderson.

The five Edwardsville athletes earned their all-league award in the '17-18 school year after being named on this year's all-conference winter teams. Pranger and Martin earned first-team honors on the all-SWC girls basketball teams, Wilson received third-team notice on the all-SWC boys basketball team, Anderson picked up a third-team award at 220 on the all-SWC wrestling team and Sahuri earned second-team all-conference honors in girls bowling.

Last fall, Pranger and Martin were named on the all-conference volleyball team, Wilson and Anderson earned all-SWC honors in football and Sahuri was voted on the all-conference girls golf team.

A total of 20 Edwardsville athletes earned all-league honors this winter, 11 of them were wrestlers.

Besides Anderson, the other Edwardsville wrestlers named on the all-conference team were Maxon Karnes (first team, 113), Noah Surtin (first team, 120), Jack Evans (third team, 126), Luke Odom (first team, 132), Dylan Wright (second team, 138), Will Zupanci (second team, 145), Drew Gvillo (third team, 152), Caleb Harrold (third team, 160), Sam Martin (first team, 195) and Lloyd Reynolds (second team, 285).

Joining Pranger and Martin on the all-SWC girls basketball team are Myriah Haywood (second team) and Quierra Love (second team).

Besides Wilson, Jack Marinko (first team) and Caleb Strohmeier (second team) were the other EHS players on the all-EHS boys basketball team. Rachel McTague joined Sahuri on the all-conference girls bowling team.

The Tigers won conference titles in girls basketball and wrestling. The girls basketball team finished 14-0 and the wrestling squad went 7-0.

The Alton Redbirds had 13 athletes named on the all-conference team, seven of them were from the wrestling team.

Gus Kodros (second team, 120), Garrett Sims (second team, 126), Pierre Evans (first team, 145), Courteney Wilson (first team, 152), Nolan Woszczynski (third team, 182), Ryan Kane (third team, 220) and Kyle Hughes (second team, 285) were the Alton representatives on the all-conference wrestling team.

The Redbirds had Kevin Caldwell, Jr. (first team), Malik Smith (second team) and Donovan Clay (third team) on the all-conference girls basketball team.

Alex Bergin (second-team girls) and Derek Henderson (second-team boys) were the only Alton players on the all-SWC bowling team and Ivoree Lacey was the lone Alton player on the all-SWC girls basketball team.

Caldwell and Hughes earned their second all-SWC award in '17-18. Last fall, they were named on the all-conference football team.

The Granite City Warriors, who are withdrawing from the SWC after the school year, had just seven athletes earning all-league honors this winter.

Reide Wilson (first team, 182), Jared Skaggs (second team, 152), Chase Nelson (first team, 195) and Nathan Nelson (second team, 113) were the Warriors' representatives on the all-SWC wrestling team. Emmitt Gordon (second team) and Zidane Moore (third team) were named on the all-SWC boys basketball team. Ricky Hard earned first-team honors in boys bowling.