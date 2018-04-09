PREP BASKETBALL: All-star fever

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Bill Roseberry

Alton's Kevin Caldwell, Jr. and Edwardsville's Kate Martin, Rachel Pranger and Myriah Noodel-Haywood are the area's representatives in this year's John Albert All-Star Showcase, scheduled for 6 tonight at Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis and sponsored by Mo Betta Sports.

The event features three all-star games which will lead off with a girls game at 6 p.m. Martin, Pranger and Haywood will compete in the girls game, but they will not play on the same all-star team. Martin will play for the East team, while Pranger and Haywood will suit up for the West squad.

The second game features a matchup between the North and South all-state teams. Caldwell will play for the North team.

The third game features a matchup between the large-school all-stars and the small-school all-stars. Belleville West's Malachi Smith and O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge are the only Metro East players in the contest.

Admission is $10.

Martin, Pranger and Haywood – all seniors – helped the Tigers' girls basketball team finish 30-2 and place fourth in the Class 4A state tournament. Caldwell, also a senior, was one of the top scorers for the Alton boys basketball team, averaging 15 points per game.