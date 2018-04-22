PREP BASKETBALL: And the winners are...

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of Civic Memorial received player of the year honors in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, on Sunday at the 73rd annual Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton.

Eaton became the fifth CM player in the last eight seasons to earn girls player of the year honors. Green became the third Marquette player in the last five seasons to receive the boys player of the year award.

Eaton also received the girls' free-throw award. Marquette's Lila Snider and Alton's Donovan Clay earned the 110 Percent Award.

Sportmanship awards were given to the Roxana boys team and East Alton-Wood River girls squad.

The banquet featured a speech from Dr. Ed Hightower, who worked as administrator for the Alton School District and superintendent for the Edwardsville School District.

The awards banquet honors the five Riverbend schools – Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, EA-WR and Roxana. This year's event, which was sponsored by the Alton Exchange Club until 2017, was renamed after Roxana High grad and Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Harry Gallatin.

ALTON EXCHANGE CLUB/GALLATIN PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2018 – Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR