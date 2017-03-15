PREP BASKETBALL: CM gets nine on all-MVC basketball teams

The Civic Memorial Eagles have nine basketball players – five girls and four boys – earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this year.

All-conference teams were released on Wednesday.

Senior Allie Troeckler, juniors Kaylee Eaton and Alaira Tyus and freshmen Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall were CM's representatives on this year's all-MVC girls' basketball team. Troeckler and Eaton were named on the first team, the Tyus sisters earned second-team honors and Hall was named on the third team.

On the boys' side, junior Jaquan Adams and senior David Lane were named on the first team, junior Caden Clark earned second-team honors and senior Jaxsen Helmkamp received third-team notice.

Lane received an all-MVC award in his second sport in the '16-'17 season. He earned all-league honors on both sides of the ball in football last fall.

CM celebrated conference titles in both boys' and girls' basketball. The Eagles shared the championship with Highland in girls' basketball at 9-1 and finished in a tie for first with Highland and Triad in the conference standings at 7-3 in boys' basketball.