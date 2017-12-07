PREP BASKETBALL: CM girls earn No. 1 ranking in state polls

The Civic Memorial Eagles earned a No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press Class 3A state girls basketball poll.

The Eagles are off to an 8-0 start after beating Mater Dei 64-45 on Thursday on the road. The Bethalto school also beat Triad and Waterloo and went 5-0 at the Taylorville Tournament.

CM has 62 points and two first-place votes. Second-ranked Morton, which is 6-1, has 56 points and has one first-place vote.

The Edwardsville girls basketball team and the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team are the other area squads who earned spots in the state polls.

Edwardsville, which finished runner-up in last year's Class 4A state tournament, is tied for second with Rock Island in this week's Class 4A poll. The Tigers improved to 7-0 after beating Belleville West 71-17 on Thursday.

Rock Island is 8-1 and has two first-place votes. Both the Rocks and the Tigers have 65 points.

Geneva, which beat the Tigers in last year's championship game, is ranked first with 78 points and six first-place votes. The Vikings are 6-0.

Marquette is ranked ninth in the Class 3A state boys basketball poll. The Explorers are 8-0 after beating Trinity Grammar School of Sydney, Australia 72-27 on Thursday.

Morgan Park, a school from Chicago, is ranked first with 80 points. The squad has a 1-1 record.