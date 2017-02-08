PREP BASKETBALL: EHS boys, girls still ranked high in Class 4A state polls

The Edwardsville boys' and girls' basketball teams remain at second and third, respectively, in the Associated Press Class 4A Illinois poll.

The EHS boys are 21-1 with five regular season games left. They beat DeSmet on Tuesday to give coach Mike Waldo his 700th career victory.

Last week, the Tigers had road wins over Gateway Tech and East St. Louis. They remain second behind Bolingbrook, which is 21-0 and has eight first-place votes.

Edwardsville, which plays a home game against Granite City, has three first-place votes.

The Edwardsville girls are ranked behind Montini and Rock Island. They have one first-place vote.

The Tigers beat Granite City and East St. Louis last week. After knocking off O'Fallon on Tuesday, Edwardsville is 25-0 with one regular season game left. It will play Alton on Thursday.

Civic Memorial remains at No. 4 in the Class 3A girls' basketball poll. The Eagles got wins over Triad, Quincy Notre Dame and Waterloo last week.

CM beat Mascoutah on Monday to improve to 26-2. It will play Jersey in its regular season finale at 7:30 tonight at home.

Chicago Marshall, Morton and Highland make up the top three. Highland handed CM one of its two losses this season.

Marquette Catholic remains at No. 5 in the Class 2A boys' basketball poll. The Explorers are 24-3 with two regular season games to go.

Last week, the Alton school picked up home wins over Father McGivney and McCluer North. It also won over Highland on Tuesday.

The Explorers play a road game against Roxana on Friday.

Chicago Uplift is ranked first art 20-4, Quincy Notre Dame and Chicago Orr are tied for second and Teutopolis is fourth.