PREP BASKETBALL: EHS girls move up to No. 1 in state poll

After winning the Visitation Christmas Basketball Tournament on Dec. 29, the Edwardsville girls basketball team got a big reward – it moved up to the No. 1 spot of this week's Associated Press state girls basketball poll.

The Tigers are now the top ranked team after spending last week tied for second with Rock Island. They are 14-0 and have 97 points.

Montini is in second at 18-1. Geneva, which beat Edwardsville in last year's Class 4A state championship game, dropped to No. 3 after spending last week at No. 1.

Edwardsville has a road game against O'Fallon at 6 p.m. Friday and a game against Whitfield in the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Civic Memorial dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the Class 3A girls basketball poll even though it won the Deck the Halls with Basketballs Tournament on Dec. 29 in Jerseyville.

The Eagles are 14-1 and have a home game against Mascoutah at 7:30 tonight.

Morton, which is 14-1, took over the top spot in the Class 3A polls.

Marquette Catholic moved up two spots to No. 7 after winning the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30. The Explorers are 14-0 and have a road game against Mater Dei on Saturday.

Belleville West is ranked third in Class 4A boys and Okawville is fifth in Class 1A girls.