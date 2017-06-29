PREP BASKETBALL: Gateway AAU shootout is coming to Marquette Catholic High

The 17U Gateway IL AAU Basketball Shootout is scheduled for July 5 at Marquette Catholic High School.

There will be six games in the shootout comprised of six teams – the 17U Gateway IL Boys, the Marquette Varsity Girls, the 18U Belgium Boys, 17U Belgium Girls, Gibault Varsity Girls and the 17U Illinois Bucks from Springfield. The Belgium boys and girls teams are on their 12-day United States tour.

The Gateway IL 17 U boys basketball team is coached by Lee Green, who heads the Marquette girls basketball team during the winter season. Area players on the team include Sammy Green, Jake Hall and Reagan Snider of Marquette, Jaquan Adams of Civic Memorial and Jack Marinko and R.J. Wilson of Edwardsville.

The shootout starts at 10:30 a.m., with the Gateway IL Boys playing against the 18U Belgium Boys, followed by the Marquette Varsity Girls vs. 17U Belgium Girls at 11:50 a.m., the 17U Illinois Bucks vs. 18U Belgium Boys at 1:10 p.m., the Gibault Varsity Girls vs. 17U Belgium Girls at 2:30 p.m., the 17U Gateway IL Boys vs. 17U Illinois Bucks at 3:50 p.m., and the Marquette Varsity Girls vs. Gibault Varsity Girls at 5:20 p.m.

Admission is $6 for fans 10 years old and up, $3 for fans between 5-10 years old and under five gets in free. Contact Greg Snider at Gsnider1@aol.com for more information.