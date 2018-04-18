PREP BASKETBALL: Shells get a pair of all-SCC award winners

Freshman Gavin Huffman and senior Emma Lucas of Roxana earned their first all-South Central Conference awards in basketball this winter.

Huffman was named on the third team of the all-SCC boys basketball squad. Lucas also earned third-team honors in girls basketball.

Huffman, a freshman, was the Shells' top scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game while scoring 387 points and hitting 96 three-pointers. He was the only freshman on the all-SCC boys basketball team.

Lucas, who earned all-conference honors in girls soccer three times, led the Roxana girls in scoring at 14 points per game. She was one of five seniors voted onto the all-SCC girls basketball team.