PREP BASKETBALL: Three area players selected to play in all-star game

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Abby Palen is one of three Greater Alton players who will participate in the 15th Carlinville Rotary Club/Country Financial All-Star Basketball Classic on March 19 at Carlinville High School,

Three area players were selected to play in the 15th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club/Country Financial All-Star Basketball Classic on March 19 at Carlinville High School

Roxana seniors Abby Palen and Zach Golenor and East Alton-Wood River senior Jake Roustio will represent Greater Alton at the all-star contest.

Teams were selected by a process of coaches nominating and then voting for the top senior boys and girls basketball player in the area. There were a total of 80 nominees this year for 56 spots (28 girls/28 boys).

Palen will play for the West squad in the girls' game and Golenor and Roustio will play for the West squad in the boys' contest.

Golenor was Roxana's top scorer at 18 points per game. His squad will play Civic Memorial in a first-round game of the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional on Monday.

Roustio, a transfer from Granite City, was EA-WR's second-leading sorer at 13.2 points per game.

Palen averaged 8.2 points per game for the Roxana girls team.