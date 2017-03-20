PREP BASKETBALL: West boys beat East in Carlinville Rotary All-Star Classic

Roxana’s Zach Golenor and East Alton-Wood River’s Jake Roustio got to enjoy one more prep basketball victory on Saturday.

Golenor and Roustio represented the West squad in the 15th annual Carlinville Rotary Club/Country Financial All-Star Classic. West defeated East 115-102. Golenor chipped in with 7 points, while Roustio netted 5.

Jeremy Watson of Carrollton paced the West squad with 21 points, while Brady Jamieson of Carlinville chipped in with 14 points and Gillespie’s Tate Wargo netted 12 to round out the double-digit scorers.

In the girls’ game Roxana’s Abby Palen was on the West squad, but unfortunately lost to East 80-73. Palen scored 2 points in the contest.

The games were played at Carlinville High School.