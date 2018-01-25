PREP BOWLING: Roxana boys celebrate Riverbend Conference title

The Roxana boys bowling team breezed through the competition in the new Riverbend Conference this season.

The Shells finished 8-0 in the new league that included East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran and Southwestern. They clinched the conference title by routing MELHS 40-0 on Tuesday at Airport Bowl, making it the first time a Roxana bowling team won a conference title.

“This team was amazing this year and fun to coach,” said Marsha Ribes, who will retire as head coach after this season. “They worked as a team and worked together. When one bowler had a bad frame, they would pick him up. When one bowler had a bad game, they would talk him up for the next game. The team's determination, work ethic and commitment brought them together as a team.”

Christian Bertoletti, Marcus Harnett, Logan Wonders, Blake Adams, Ethan Baumgartner and Jake Wiegel make up the Roxana team. Bertoletti will be making his second straight state tournament appearance this weekend as he will be the only Roxana representative at the state tournament. The Shells finished ninth at the Mount Vernon Sectional on Saturday, making it the first time they competed at sectionals as a team.

The Marquette girls are still in contention of winning the Riverbend Conference. After beating EA-WR on Tuesday, they're in first place at 5-1 and have a one-half game lead over Southwestern, which is 5-2.

Next week, the Explorers will have matches against Southwestern (Jan. 30) and EA-WR (Feb. 1), both of them will be in Bowl Haven.