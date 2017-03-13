PREP WRESTLING: Four wrestlers place at IWCOA Freshman/Sophomore state tournament

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Alton's Garrett Sims (right) placed fifth at 120 at the IWCOA Freshman/Sophomore State Tournament over the weekend in Springfield.

Four Greater Alton wrestlers placed at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Freshman/Sophomore State Tournament over the weekend at Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield.

Roxana's Alex Maguire was the area's top finisher, placing third in the 145-pound division. He defeated Luke Rasmussen of Barrington 13-0 in the third-place match.

Alton had a pair of fifth-place finishes. Garrett Sims beat Normal West's Nicholas Chestney 8-5 in the 120 fifth-place match and Kyle Hughes pinned Argo's Scott Mylenic with 49 seconds left in the second period in the 285 fifth-place match.

East Alton-Wood River's Jacob Erslon finished eighth at 170 after getting pinned by Erie-Prophetstown's Mat Garrison with 40 seconds to go in the first period in the seventh-place match.