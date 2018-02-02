Primed for postseason

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Courteney Wilson wrestles Roxana’s Logan Carpenter in a 152-pound match on Jan. 25. Wilson and the Redbirds will compete in the Class 3A Quincy Regional on Saturday and will play host to sectionals next week.

The Alton wrestling team will get another opportunity to compete at its home gymnasium.

The Redbirds are playing host to this year’s Class 3A sectional after making trips to cities such as Normal, Bolingbrook, New Lenox, and Moline over the last six years. The Class 3A Alton Sectional is scheduled for Feb. 9-10, making it the first time since 2011 a sectional wrestling tournament will be conducted in the Metro East.

“The sectional was offered down here in this area and we ended up jumping on it,” Alton coach Eric Roberson said. “I had a great deal of help from the coaches and athletic directors from all of our teams in the Southwestern Conference and they’ve been very gracious in lending out some help. Anything that we needed that we didn’t have access to, they have offered.”

But first, the Redbirds will look to get some wrestlers out of the Class 3A Quincy Regional, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, O’Fallon, Pekin and Quincy are the other teams competing in the regional.

“We always look forward to regionals,” Roberson said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re peaking at the right time and get our guys sharp.”

The top three wrestlers in each weight class in the Quincy, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Joliet Central and East Moline United regionals on Saturday advance to the Alton Sectional.

The Redbirds will play host to their first postseason wrestling tournament in 10 years. They welcomed the 3A regionals in 2008.

Last year, Alton finished fifth with 96 points in the 3A Granite City Regional and had 6 sectional qualifiers.

Junior Garrett Sims is the Redbirds’ only returning sectional qualifier. He lost 5-0 to Lincoln-Way West’s Payton Geigner in the consolation semifinals at the Normal Community Sectional, coming up one victory short of qualifying to the individual state tournament in Champaign.

“It was pretty cool making it to sectionals, and I ended it making it into the consolation round and ended up losing by a couple of points and was one match from making it to state,” said Sims, who also was a sectional qualifier at 103 during his freshman year. “So hopefully I’ll get up there this year.”

Keontay Holmes was the Redbirds’ lone state qualifier last year and became the ninth wrestler in program history to earn all-state honors after finishing third at 182.

“We knew Keontay Holmes could be a medalist,” Roberson said. “We just weren’t sure what year that was going to be.”

Roberson has been coaching the Alton wrestling program for 22 years. During his tenure, the Redbirds have had six state placewinners.

“We take a lot of pride in getting those state medalists and getting guys on the podium at the state tournament,” Roberson said. “That’s what we’re shooting for and that’s the ultimate goal, but we don’t dwell on that. We just focus on the process and let that process take us where it’s going to take us and work on improving. You can improve a lot in two short weeks, so we can actually get a lot better.”

The Redbirds ended their dual match season last week with back-to-back home wins over Belleville East and Roxana. They finished with a 12-12 mark, avoiding their first losing season since 2007-2008. Alton was 6-3 in home matches.

“Our team has really come together at the end of the season,” Alton sophomore Gus Kodros said. “In the beginning of the season, a lot of our younger teammates were getting pinned, but they’ve done a pretty good job of holding their own against the other wrestlers.”

Alton ended its regular season on Jan. 27 with a 13th-place finish and three placewinners at the Kyle Thrasher Tournament at Francis Howell High in St. Charles, Mo.

The Redbirds honored three of their seniors — Courteney Wilson, Nolan Woszczynski, and Ryan Kane — before their match against Roxana. The trio has combined to win more than 200 career matches.

“Those three kids have put a lot of time in,” Roberson said. “They dedicated themselves to our wrestling program. They deserve all of the honors that they’ve earned.”

Wilson, who wrestles at 152, leads the Redbirds in wins with 34 and had third-place finishes at the Granite City, Mascoutah and Kyle Thrasher tournaments and Woszczynski has 24 wins at 182. Kane is out for the season from an injury he suffered after the Mascoutah Tournament.

“When they were freshmen, they were decent wrestlers and they progressed more and more,” Sims said. “This year was their blowout year, and they got really good and they started killing everybody and dominating matches, especially Courteney.”

Wilson and Woszczynski hope to clear the regional hurdle on Saturday. Last year, they came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals as they placed fourth at 145 and 160, respectively, at the Granite City Regional.

The Redbirds also have been getting strong efforts from Sims, Kodros, Pierre Evans and Kyle Hughes.

Sims has 27 wins at 126 and finished second at the Mascoutah Tournament and fifth at the Thrasher Tournament. Kodros has 21 wins at 120, Evans has 31 victories at 145 and Hughes has 25 wins at 285.

