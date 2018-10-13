Primed for postseason

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Mackenzie Keller of Roxana digs a ball on Sept. 17 at Marquette Catholic while teammate Kiley Winfree ducks out of the way. The Shells have won two regular season tournaments and are ready to attempt a strong postseason run. They are cast in the 3A Jersey Regional with fellow Riverbend programs CM and EA-WR.

The tournament championships continue to pile up for the Roxana girls volleyball team.

The Shells brought home another tournament championship trophy on Oct. 6, when they won the Red Bud Tournament. The week before, they came out on top in the Morrisonville Tournament.

“The girls played unbelievable,” Roxana coach Mike McKinney said. “Everybody was contributing and did what they were supposed to do and figured it out and ended up winning the trophy.”

Now, Roxana is setting its sights on winning its first regional title in five years. The Shells play the Jersey Panthers in the Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. The winner advances to the title match at 6 p.m. Oct. 25.

“If we go out there and do what we’re capable of doing, good things will happen,” McKinney said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge. We haven’t played Jersey this year, and we know they’re very talented and they’re senior-dominated.”

Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River are also in the Jersey Regional and will square off in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22. The winner plays top-seeded Highland at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

Marquette Catholic will play Dupo in a quarterfinal match of the Class 2A Carlyle Regional at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The winner plays top-seeded Carlyle in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. the following night. The Explorers beat Dupo in the Dupo Regional quarterfinals last year.

“They’re a tough team,” Marquette coach Sue Heinz said of Carlyle. “They play a lot of tough competition. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. But if we look to go any further in the postseason, you’ve got to face a team like that and win against them to have any shot.”

Alton plays Glenwood in the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The winner plays top-seeded Edwardsville in the semifinals on Oct. 23.

The Shells are enjoying another strong season. They headed into this week with a 21-7 record. Roxana won 11 of its last 12 matches.

“What’s really working is the girls are believing in each other and trusting each other and knowing that somebody’s got their back,” McKinney said. “Everybody’s doing their job.”

A year ago, Roxana won a school-record 25 matches, but lost to Greenville in the Roxana Regional semifinals. Several players return from the ‘17 team, including seniors Taylor Jackson, Abby Kurth and Abi Stahlhut, juniors Kiley Winfree and Abby Zangori and sophomore Macie Lucas, who was named the Most Valuable Player at the Red Bud tournament.

“We have a lot of youth, but we also have a lot of experience,” McKinney said. “So I knew that these girls are very coachable and they love the game and they get along well. I knew it would be a good season.”

Roxana had a busy summer, playing in six tournaments. The Shells won the Summer Slam championship at Metro East Lutheran.

“They started gelling together and they started believing that they could have a good season,” McKinney said. “The fact they committed themselves to the whole month of June is paying off big dividends right now.”

Marquette is looking to finish with its second straight winning season. The Alton school headed into this week with a 12-9 mark.

“We’re inconsistent,” said Heinz, whose team finished 17-13 last year. “When we come out, we’re on fire in the first set, then we drop the second and third set. Then there are other times when we look like we’re asleep in the first set, then we come out and blow them away in the second and third sets.”

CM headed into this week with a 10-15-1 mark after starting off 5-1. The Eagles are hosting the Class 3A super-sectional on Nov. 2.

EA-WR is 10-17, surpassing last year’s win total of eight. The Oilers lost twice to CM this year.

Alton is 8-17 after winning 15 matches in ‘17. The Redbirds lost to Glenwood in regionals each of the last three years.

RIVERBEND VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL TITLES

Alton – None

Civic Memorial – 1982, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2012

East Alton-Wood River – 1984, 1985, 1986, 1989, 1991

Marquette Catholic – 2005

Roxana – 2003, 2013

