Principia rugby team back for fourth consecutive year at championships

Principia’s Thunder Chickens have qualified for the DII USA Rugby College 7s National Championships in Denver this weekend.

This is the team’s fourth consecutive year in the championships, the only team to achieve such consistent championship play.

“I am humbled and honored that the competition committee awarded us the number one seed in the tournament, which means we just need to go out and play hard,” head coach Ward Patterson said.

With 12 teams from across the country competing for the title, pool play is set for Saturday, May 20, and bracket play begins Sunday morning. Each game is 20 minutes, and all games take place at Infinity Park.

usacollege7s.com

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter