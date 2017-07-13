Pure golden

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Patrick McCaw of the Golden State Warriors talks to campers at the Granite City Boys Basketball Camp on June 30 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Drake Reeves was all smiles when Patrick McCaw of the Golden State Warriors signed his t-shirt on the final day of the Granite City Boys Basketball Camp on June 30 at Memorial Gymnasium.

McCaw signed his name on the Warriors’ logo on Reeves’ shirt, which also included McCaw’s name and his jersey number, zero, on the back.

“He put it in the place that I wanted it,” said the 10-year-old Reeves, who bought the shirt the day before.

Reeves said he was ecstatic to see McCaw, who wrapped up his rookie season at Golden State with an NBA championship this summer.

“At first I was wondering, ‘Oh, I really wanted to get his autograph,’” said Reeves, who will be a fifth-grader at Grigsby Intermediate School this fall. “Then I was thinking how tall is he. I’m happy to see that he’s from the Golden State Warriors because I’m a fan of them.”

For 20 minutes, Reeves and 30 other campers got to see McCaw talk about his experiences of helping the Warriors win the NBA title as well as how to be successful in basketball.

“It’s great just to come out and show my face just for the kids,” McCaw said. “I know they love the game of basketball. I told my story and preached what I know about the game to them just so that they can understand and see from a guy who is from the (St. Louis) metropolitan area who made it to the NBA, just to give them motivation and hope that it’s possible to chase their dream.”

McCaw, a St. Louis native, played 71 games and averaged 4 points per game for the Warriors, who won their second title in three years after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the NBA Finals in June. McCaw played on a team that included star players Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and finished 16-1 in the playoffs, the best postseason winning percentage in NBA history.

“It’s a real blessing for him to come out and come to show his love to the kids and stuff and talk to us,” Granite City junior-to-be Zidane Moore said. “I appreciate him coming out helping us with the camp and talking to us and stuff.”

McCaw played high school ball at CBC for three years and Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Md., for one before heading to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where he played college ball for two years.

McCaw was the 38th overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Draft, but was later traded to Golden State, which has won three NBA titles since moving to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1960s. The Warriors also won it all in 1975 and 2015.

First-year Granite City boys basketball coach Gerard Moore came up with the idea of inviting McCaw to the camp because he’s a good friend of McCaw’s father, Jeffrey.

“His dad and I go way back,” Moore said. “His dad trained my son, Zeke. We shared information about how to get our kids better. His dad and I talked on the phone a lot.”

McCaw has been pretty busy since the Warriors won the NBA title, making several special appearances, attending autograph signings and throwing out the first pitch of a St. Louis Cardinals game on July 3 against the Miami Marlins.

“Everything happened so fast,” the 6-foot-7 guard said. “I remember being in college last year at this time getting drafted. Now around the same time, I’m an NBA champion. I can’t take hard work for granted. All of the hard work I put in and all of the time I put in the gym, everything is paying off. It’s only the beginning. I’m 21 years old. It’s all like a dream come true.”

Moore said he was glad McCaw visited the GCHS camp despite his busy schedule.

“He just got off the plane and he took his time to come here and to give back to my kids,” said Moore, who was hired as GCHS coach in April. “I can’t thank him enough. Even though I’m his friend, I’m still emotional because I’m so proud of him and I’m so proud that he’s able to come to show his support for our program and our community.”

The four-day camp began June 27. Zeke Moore, who will play at Tennessee Tech University next year, and Maurice Baker of the NBA Development League were the other special guest speakers.

Gerard Moore said there were about 50 participants in the camp.

“The camp was a success for my first camp here at Granite,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to be done. We have not reached all of our kids. I have to find a way to reach the kids who are not able to come to the camp, not able to pay or get a ride. We have to find a way to get those kids involved in our camp.”

