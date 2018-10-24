RACING: Alton Dragway reunion is Nov. 3

× Expand Photos submitted by Mike Storey Confusion, a 1934 Ford roadster owned by Alton Dragway proprietor John Storey (left), heads down the track during the early days of the drag strip.

From 1958 to 1972 Alton was a hotbed for drag racing.

The Alton Dragway was the place to be for motorsports enthusiasts with big time racers like “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, “The Golden Greek” Chris Karamesines, Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Bill “Maverick” Golden and the racing group of Stone, Woods and Cook, among many others frequenting the track. There were also a plethora of locals and racers throughout the region that cut their teeth competing in Alton.

Now a reunion has been set to recollect those glory days at Alton Dragway. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

Cars will be on display, but this is not a car show, it’s a reunion to remember Alton Dragway. Entered cars were pre-registered by Oct. 15 and only feature cars that raced at the drag strip, or were from that era; no cars newer than 1972 will be on display.

For more information on attending the reunion, please contact Mike Storey at (618) 917-1544, or visit Alton Dragway on Facebook or at www.altondragway.com.