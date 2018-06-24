RACING: Packed house at GMP enjoys Eaton 200

Photo by James R. Compton, Jr. Photo by James R. Compton, Jr. Photo by James R. Compton, Jr. Photo by James R. Compton, Jr. Photo by James R. Compton, Jr. Photo by James R. Compton, Jr. Photo by James R. Compton, Jr.

The 18th edition of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison was another success for the track.

The Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power was won by Justin Haley in the No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet. It was the first win on the circuit in 37 starts for the 19 year old. He led for just the last 7 of the 160 laps.

“It was a phenomenal night by all the guys at GMS (Racing),” Haley said. “It’s pretty cool to get my first win. I’ve dreamed of this my whole life.”

Haley staved off series points leader Johnny Sauter’s ISM Connect Chevrolet coming out of the final caution with three laps to go. Sauter ended up finishing third behind rookie Todd Gilliland.

It was the fifth time in six years the truck series winner at GMP was determined in the final 10 laps of the race.

“We had a really solid night, just came up a little short,” Sauter said. “No. 24 (Haley) was definitely better than us at the end.”

Haley admitted it was tough going head to head with Sauter down the stretch. He leans on the veteran racer and teammate for advice on the circuit quite a bit.

“I like being Johnny’s teammate (at GMS) because I can lean on him so much, but I hate racing him because he’s so good,” Haley said. “With him on the outside on that last restart he was probably the last person I wanted to see. He’s so good and he’s been around so long he can execute everything properly.”

It was a fast night on the track. During qualifying 12 trucks surpassed the course record set by defending champion John Hunter Nemechek last season of 136.828 mph. It led to a fast start in the race, too.

GMP has definitely become one of Haley’s favorite tracks after Saturday.

“With the repave I was a little worried that the racing wasn’t going to be good honestly, but the racing was phenomenal,” he said. “It was side by side and the preferred groove while you’re out there by yourself is on the top, but on a restart you can really dig on the bottom on new tires. It provided great racing and I really enjoyed racing here.

“I’ve kind of always been on the fence about this track, but obviously now it’s one of my favorites. I can’t say too much bad about it.”

Caution flags highlighted the night unfortunately. There were nine yellow flags, leading to one red flag on the 113th lap that lasted 12:37 when defending champion John Hunter Nemechek’s engine blew. His Toenjes Brick Contracting Chevy spilled fluid, leading to a wreck between Justin Fontaine and Tate Fogleman and a cleanup on the track.

Nemechek was looking to become only the second multiple-time winner in the race’s history. Ted Musgrave won it in 2001 and 2005, to be the only two-time champion.

The race began in 1998 and ran through 2010, before taking a three year hiatus. It returned in 2014 and has been going strong every since.

Grant Enfinger, 33, earned the second poll of his 47-race career in the Camping World Truck Series in his No. 98 Champion Power Equipment Ford. He was looking for his first win on the circuit and led the opening 36 laps of the 160, winning Stage 1 of the race. Enfinger ultimately finished in 21st place.

Noah Gragson led the most laps at 63. His Safelite AutoGlass Toyota ended up in 10th place.

TOP 10 FINISHERS AT VILLA LIGHTING DELIVERS THE EATON 200 PRESENTED BY CK POWER

Justin Haley, Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (rookie), Toyota

Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet

Myatt Snider (rookie), Ford

Zane Smith, Toyota

Chad Finley, Chevrolet

Jesse Little, Ford

Riley Herbst, Toyota

Cody Coughlin, Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, Toyota