Racing teams to test this week at Gateway

All four Andretti Autosport Verizon IndyCar Series teams will be testing at Gateway Motorsports Park from 1-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, in preparation for the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

Drivers include:

Marco Andretti — perhaps the most famous name in motorsports, grandson of Mario, two career INDYCAR wins

Alexander Rossi — winner of the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016, three career INDYCAR wins

Ryan Hunter-Reay — 17 INDYCAR career wins

Zach Veach — talented newcomer to the series made his INDYCAR debut in 2017 and is full time in 2018

INDYCAR truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France and Japan.

Tickets for the Aug. 24-25 event may be purchased online or by calling the GMP ticket office at (618) 215-8888. Tickets start at $35. Children 15 and under will be admitted free (general admission) with a paid adult.

For more information, call (618) 215-8888.

