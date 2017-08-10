RACING: Weather won out at Street Car Super Nationals

MADISON — Gateway Motorsport Park played host to the fourth annual Street Car Super Nationals organized by the Premier Street Car Association. Adding to the excitement was the Midwest Pro Mod series and the Nostalgia Drag Racing League.

The weather was perfect right up to the finals when Mother Nature took over and opened the skies. The air was good, the temperatures were low, for the Midwest in August, which all made for an exciting show for the fans.

Until the rain came the stars of the PSCA and Midwest Pro Mods were putting on a show. Their times and speeds were something to behold, almost record setting. Alabama Limited Drag Radial runner, Shane Stack, nearly eked out an E.T. record with a 4.135 at 184.70 mph blast.

No one ever wants to have a race called for weather or any other reason especially one of the finalists in the pro mod class where the winner took home $10,000.

“We made it to the final! Team Dave’s Claremore RV Purple Gorilla improved once again in the semi-finals and ran a 3.731 at 200.11 mph. We turned the car quickly and were ready for the finals against Jonas Aleshire when the rains came and canceled the race. We hate that it had to end because we were just starting to make some great gains on the tune-up, but that’s life,” the Purple Gorilla team said in a Facebook post.

The pro mod final would have been Ron Muenks driving the nitrous aided ’68 Camaro against Jonas Aleshire in his Chris Duncan Race Cars blown ’06 Corvette.

Radial vs the World, the second quickest class on the grounds, the final pitted Mark Micke and Dwayne Mills. Micke in the ’78 Malibu dominated qualifying and Mills piloting his ’68 Camaro, both cars were twin turbo combinations and both were putting up big MPH numbers.

The Limited Drag Radial class is the third quickest class. The final had Shane Stack taking on Travis Esselman. Stack’s best qualifying effort put him No. 1 with a 4.135, giving him the performance edge over Esselman who’s best qualifying pass was 4.261.

The X275 final had No. 1 qualifier Phil Hines taking on Marty Chance. X275 qualifying numbers were tight making the final a sure hit.

The MX235 class final featured Pete Llamas of Gurnee behind the wheel of his gorgeous ’72 Nova and Rodney Buie in the seat of his ’85 Regal. Neither driver qualified particularly high, but both had consistent performances in route to the finals.

Winners in the four NDRL classes were Dana Glick in Pro 7.0, Bo Boles in Pro 7.5, Nick Dishon in Pro Gas, and Gary Leever in Pro Comp.

This edition of the Street Car Super Nationals did not disappoint. Perfect weather made for super high-performance numbers and made it pleasant for the teams and fans alike.