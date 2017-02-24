As a 1994 Alton High graduate, I can remember playing tennis at the Raymond R. Simpson Tennis Complex inside Gordon Moore Park on a regular basis with my buddies.

The courts would be full of players, honing their craft and getting plenty of exercise. That’s not the case today.

Twenty-something years since I roamed those courts they now sit empty, gaping cracks running through them, the surface chipping, peeling and broken, totally unplayable.

That’s where the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program comes in. For the last decade this group of tennis lovers has worked to restore the courts to the glory of their heyday when they opened in 1991 in honor of Dr. Raymond “Bud” Simpson and his love of the game.

You can help support this cause from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Raise Your Racquet benefit at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. Proceeds will go toward the resurfacing of the Moore Park courts, which haven’t been resurfaced since 2006.

“It’s important for the community because I see the other parts of the park being kept up and everyone is doing their own renovations for different aspects of the park, but we’ve been on this mission for close to 10 years,” Simpson Memorial Tennis Program chairperson Kathy Claywell said. “Over the last few years the courts are now in total demise; we can’t play on them. We want to bring them back to quality-level play, so we can be hosting more tournaments, build our current tennis program.”

Cost for the event is $35 per person and includes appetizers and a cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by Gigi and Ralph Butler.

RSVP by March 15 to attend. Email Claywell at claywell5@charter.net or reach her on her cellphone at (618) 792-2711 or home phone at (618) 467-2516.

“It’s going to be held upstairs in the Bluff City Grill banquet center, and they have been more than gracious to help us promote our cause,” Claywell said. “It will be a great camaraderie with a mix of ages and interests of people who are already coming to the event. It’s going to be fun and we encourage the community, whether you’re a tennis player or not, to come and support this endeavor. It will have a positive effect on the community of Alton overall.

“It’s not just if you’re a tennis player; it’s because you care about the parks, you care about recreation, you care about good health and physical fitness. It’s a win-win all the way around.”

The goal of the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program is to get the courts back into playing condition, so tournaments and events can be conducted at Moore Park. Court 1 is already stripped down to be readied for resurfacing.

“Currently we are just focusing on resurfacing all 8 courts and the city has promised to match us up to $50,000, so we’re excited about that,” Claywell said. “This is the first step and what we’re focusing on this year, getting the courts resurfaced so that we can host tournament play and build our tennis program to the status it used to be.

“Right now the Alton Park and Rec tennis program has to be played outside of the park. They are hosting their clinics at Alton High School, which is fine, but we’d like to utilize the park, build the program and bring more kids, young adults, anybody on board to learn the game of tennis because we believe it’s an important sport, a lifelong sport; it builds community relationships to have these tournaments here. It brings people to Alton and shows the amenities that we have and we’re proud of our tennis program and our local players.”

There are a slew of people committed to the complex’s restoration. The city tennis committee includes Claywell, Nancy Ryrie, James Humphrey, Bill Diddlebock, Marvin Adler and Gene Ursprung, while Kristen Bower and Steve Moehn have been key cogs in putting the fundraiser together.

It was a tough calendar year for area tennis and that will be recognized at the benefit, too. On June 26, 2016, the first lady of Riverbend tennis, Antigone “Andy” Simpson, passed at the age of 92. Then on Sept. 18 Alton High tennis coach Robert Logan lost his long battle with cancer. He was 30. Both losses shook the tennis community and moments of silence will be reserved for those losses.

“If it wasn’t for the Simpsons, we wouldn’t have those courts, so of course we’re going to honor her,” Claywell said of Andy Simpson. “They gave us our foundation. Of course we will talk about her contribution to the game of tennis, as well as Rob Simpson and his part of what he did to bring tennis and the USTA here in the Futures Tournament.

“There are a lot of tennis families in this community, but certainly they’re the ones that got this started and we want to ensure generations past myself and my children that those courts are in place and they’re going to be there a long time,” she said.

She said Logan was a good friend and his family is dear to her and others in the community.

“Of course we will honor him as well,” she said. “It’s just been a tough year for our tennis friends and family. It’s almost still too hard to talk about as we’re all still trying to come to terms with that.”

The committee themselves will continue to dedicate their time to the cause. They have a passion for the sport of tennis and their community.

“I just happen to be the elected chairperson, but it takes a group effort and it’s a great committee,” Claywell said. “We do this because we love it. We love the game, the camaraderie — we like everything about it and we want our parks back the way they used to be.”

