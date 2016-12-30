Redbird bowlers hope to finish strong

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate First-year Alton coach Dave Meyer looks over paperwork during the Alton Invitational Tournament on Dec. 22 at Airport Bowl in Bethalto.

Dave Meyer was all smiles after his Alton bowling team captured the overall championship of the Alton Invitational on Dec. 22 at Airport Bowl.

“The kids did great,” the Alton coach said. “They all came together as a team, which was good to see. They worked together and they worked hard.”

The Redbirds finished with a combined six-game score of 11,224 and won the 13-team tournament by 54 pins over Collinsville. Alton placed first in the boys’ division and second in the girls’ division.

So far, the tournament championship has been the biggest highlight in Meyer’s successful first year as Alton coach.

The girls’ squad is 6-2 after getting back-to-back wins over Granite City and Belleville East last week and the boys are 6-4.

“I’m pleased as a coach,” Meyer said. “They both came together to work together as a team. With the way the boys finished, I think it’s a positive note for them to get them ready for sectionals, which is in two weeks. As for the girls, it’s a very positive note for them to get ready for the upcoming tournaments they have.”

The boys’ squad will compete in the O’Fallon Panther Team Challenge at 8 a.m. today at St. Clair Bowl. The Redbirds have four dual matches remaining.

The girls’ team returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3 against Edwardsville at Edison’s Entertainment Complex. Alton has six dual matches left and will compete in the O’Fallon Panther Team Challenge on Jan. 7.

Meyer was promoted as head coach after working as an assistant for 10 years under Jeff Woszczynski. He takes over an Alton program that has been successful in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Since the inception of the bowling program, the boys have qualified for state 10 times, had seven all-state medalists and captured five sectional championships. The girls made four trips to state, had two all-state medalists — including state champion Whitney Cox — and won two regional and two sectional crowns.

Meyer said he enjoys working as a head coach after two months.

“I’m still having a good time,” he said. “It’s a good time with the kids and we have a good time trying to bowl for the school.”

The boys already have surpassed their win total of four from last year. They started their dual-match season on Nov. 17 with a win over Granite City. They were 2-3 on Dec. 1 before pulling off a four-match winning streak.

The boys’ team is looking to qualify for state for the fourth straight year. Alton is hosting a regional tournament on Jan. 14 at Bowl Haven.

“I think if they start working together good as a team, I think they’ll be OK,” Meyer said.

Senior Tyler Stevenson and juniors Jared Cochran and Derek Henderson have been among the Redbirds’ top bowlers. Stevenson is averaging a 206 and Henderson and Cochran each have a 196 average.

Cochran finished second in the Alton Invitational with a six-game score of 1,272.

“I think we made corrections to Jared Cochran and that’s what helped him (at the Alton Invitational),” Meyer said. “We made some changes to his game over the last two weeks and he’s been willing to make those changes. He’s been working hard in improving.”

After starting their dual-match season on Nov. 29 with a loss to Collinsville, the girls came back to win five of their next six matches and are looking to finish with their fourth consecutive winning season. Last year, Alton finished 10-2 and won the Southwestern Conference title.

Alton will be competing in the Triad Regional on Feb. 4 at Camelot Bowl

in Collinsville.

Senior Ashley Heistand, who was the Redbirds’ lone state qualifier last year, is bowling a 216 average. She placed fifth at the Alton Invitational with an 1,193, including a 279 in the second game.

“Ashley gets down to business,” Meyer said. “She had a very bad first game in the Alton Invite, but after that, I was able to take some time and talk with her. I said, ‘Hey, make it the rest of the day as the No. 6 game. You always finish strong, so think of it as the sixth game.’ So she came back that next game and shoots a 279. She’s very strong and she has a great work ethic. She’s a pleasure to coach.”

