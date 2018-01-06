Redbirds hoping to fly in 2018

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton senior Kevin Caldwell Jr. looks to drive around a Chicago Marist defender on Dec. 30 in the Centralia Holiday Tournament. Caldwell was named first-team all-tournament in Centralia, while Malik Smith was named to the second-team. The Redbirds finished up the 2017 portion of their season at 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Back-to-back losses to end the 2017 portion of the season can’t dampen what the Alton Redbirds have done so far.

Alton is 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the Southwestern Conference thus far in 2017-18. That leaves the Birds in a tie atop the SWC with powerhouse Belleville West (12-1, 5-0).

The Maroons come to AHS at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a conference showdown after beating the Redbirds 72-53 in the semifinals of the Centralia Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.

Alton went on to lose to Chicago Marist 49-45 in the third-place game, while West bested Champaign Central 62-61 to win the championship.

“I don’t know what my teammates would say, but I’d probably give us a B-,” senior Kevin Caldwell Jr. said of grading the first half of the ‘17-18 season. “We eked out a couple wins that we should have won by way more points, but being tied for first in the conference feels pretty good. We’ve got a whole other half, though, and a lot more basketball to play.”

The 3 losses for AHS have come against some heavy hitters in West (12-1), Marist (13-1) and St. Mary’s (13-1). Alton lost to St. Mary’s in the title tilt of the Alton Tip-Off Classic, 75-67, on Nov. 25.

The tough competition is by design. The Redbirds still have the Chic-fil-A Shootout at Belleville East coming up, the Galesburg Shootout and CBC outside of plenty of SWC contests.

“We’re pretty excited about where we’re at,” AHS head coach Eric Smith said. “The grind of the (Centralia Holiday Tournament) and then the grind of the games coming up in the next couple of weeks, it’s by design. We could have gone to Podunk wherever and played in some tournament, but we felt like we really needed to test our kids, put them in adversity and challenge them. Obviously we saw here there are some things we have to do a little better, but I’m not disappointed one bit what we did here this weekend.

“Against good teams we’ve got to cut down on mistakes. Obviously in the Belleville West game we got exposed a little bit. We’ve got to be more physical and stay more focused on every possession. We’ll play really well on three or four possessions, but then we’ll lose concentration on two and against teams like this we don’t score as much as against lesser teams. When we score it makes things a lot easier, but if we’re having trouble scoring against some of these guys, we have to make sure every possession counts.”

Caldwell does his best to make sure every possession counts. As a senior who has contributed at the varsity level since his freshman year, he feels it’s his job to take a leadership role and he’s trying to drive his teammates the best he can.

“The past couple of years we haven’t had that spoken leader out on the court and I decided to make that my job this year being a senior,” Caldwell said. “I don’t want to let my teammates get down. I’m just keeping them in the game and keeping them focused.

“I’m on everyone pretty hard during practice and during timeouts during the games. I just stay on them. They all have the skill to play at this level, but it’s all mental so I just keep their spirits up in the game so they don’t get down on themselves and make mistakes.”

The Redbirds have shared the scoring in the lineup, with three starters averaging in double figures so far. Junior Malik Smith leads the way, while Caldwell and junior Donovan Clay are also scoring in double digits. Senior Darrell Smith and junior Josh Rivers have been filling out the starting lineup, but junior Ahmad Sanders has also picked up some starts. Juniors Izeal Terrell and Charles Miller have played valuable minutes off the bench, too.

“Malik can score the basketball,” coach Smith said of his leading scorer. “He’s very talented and shoots it well; he’s athletic and has done a really nice job for us. With some of the kids we put out on the floor, for him to be leading us in scoring at this point tells you he’s a really skilled kid.”

But it’s Caldwell who oils the engine for the Redbirds, and it’s his relationship with his coach that helps glue everything together.

“That’s my guy,” Caldwell said of coach Smith. “He’s trusted me since freshman year by putting me on varsity. He’s given me experience through these years and it’s paying off right now. I love him to death and that’s my friend forever.”

Smith added, “We can get into all that stuff at the end of the year, but you can come to a game and see what he means to our program.

“The nice part is even (in Centralia), the coach from Marist comes over and makes sure he points out how impressed he was with Kevin, not necessarily as a basketball player, but just as a kid and what he saw out of him on the floor as a leader. That’s happened three or four times already this year. That says a lot about his character and what he means to our program in general. It also shows what our kids think of him. They look to him for guidance and leadership. That’s a special deal.”

Now the Redbirds will look to repay the rival Maroons for the loss in Centralia. They’ve got a lot to make up, including being outrebounded 48-21 in the loss to West and allowing 25 offensive boards.

“We’ve got a week of practice to prepare and we’re going to be ready,” Caldwell said after the Centralia Tournament. “We’ve got film now, so we’ll make adjustments and be ready for Friday.”

