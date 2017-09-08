Redbirds look to fly high again

Nick Funk’s first season as Alton boys soccer coach last fall was a successful one.

The Redbirds won their first four matches and finished with a 14-6-2 mark after going 9-10-3 the year before. Their 14 wins were the most since the 2004 season.

But Funk was upset Collinsville knocked out his team in the Class 3A Granite City Regional semifinals. The Kahoks beat Alton 4-1 and won the regional title three days later with a victory over Edwardsville.

“Obviously, we can hang our hats on our record, but our ultimate goal is to see how far we go into the postseason,” Funk said. “We had three key injuries at the very end of the year and those happened before our last three games and we lost those last three games.”

This fall, the Redbirds are picking up right where they left off from ‘16. They entered this week with a 4-2 record.

Like last year, Alton got off to a blazing start, winning its first three matches. The Redbirds began their season on Aug. 23 with a 4-1 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin. They beat Dunlap and Murphysboro in their first two games of the Alton Round Robin Tournament and got a victory over Granite City in their Southwestern Conference opener on Aug. 29.

“Last year, we had a lot of hard workers, so we’re trying to get the skill level to match that hard work from last year,” Funk said. “If we can get that going, we’ll be pretty good this year.”

Edwardsville handed the Redbirds their first loss of the season on Aug. 26. The Tigers beat Alton 2-0 in the winner-take-all championship match of the Alton tournament.

“Edwardsville is a tough opponent and we knew that coming in,” Funk said. “I think we had a little bit of ‘a scared of the name thing’ going on with Edwardsville. I think we hung with them pretty much the whole game until we gave up that second goal, which was bad clearance on our part. It was skipped through the back and they finished it. The first goal was a PK, so you can’t hang your head down on that.”

The Redbirds also lost to Quincy 4-1 on Sept. 2 on the road. Last year, the Blue Devils handed Alton its first loss of the season.

Funk graduated from AHS in 2006. He played on the Redbirds’ last regional championship team in 2005.

Funk played collegiate soccer at Illinois College, Lewis and Clark Community College and St. Louis Christian College before joining the AHS boys soccer coaching staff in 2013. He was hired to replace Jay Robertson as head coach during a school board meeting on July 19, 2016.

The Redbirds began their ‘16 season and the Funk era with a 2-0 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin at Piasa Motor Fuels Field. Alton recorded shutouts in its first four games.

The Redbirds also celebrated a CYC tournament championship after beating Seckman 2-1 in the title match. Three days before, they lost to Seckman in pool play.

Skylar Funk, the coach’s brother, was Alton’s top scorer with 8 goals and 8 assists. He was the Redbirds’ lone representative on the all-state team, which was selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association, and was one of six Alton players named on the all-conference team.

This year, AHS lost 17 players to graduation, including Skylar Funk. But it has two returning starters in seniors Levi Davis and Colin Lombardi, both defenders. Davis earned all-conference and all-sectional honors last fall.

“We’re really focusing on them, hoping to use them to kind of build their way up on the field and use their experience,” Funk said.

So far, Davis and Lombardi have helped the Redbirds pick up three shutouts. Last year, Alton had 11 shutouts.

“Our defense has really been solid,” Funk said. “That’s kind of what we hung our hats on last year.”

The Redbirds also have been getting a solid effort from junior Joe Morrissey. He’s the team’s leading scorer with seven goals. He had two-goal matches against Granite City and Murphysboro.

“Joey has really blossomed well this year for us,” Funk said. “He was out most of the year last year due to mono (nucleosis). His first start last year was in the regional game against Collinsville. We missed him last year, but this year, he has really stepped up.”

Other juniors in the starting lineup include Blake Dunse, Josh Lombardi, Michael Stark and Sam Stutz. Dunse scored two goals against Sacred Heart-Griffin and a goal against Granite City and Stutz scored goals against SH-G and Murphysboro.

The Redbirds have 11 seniors on their team. Two of them, Hunter Dill and Myles Marfell, share goalkeeping duties.

Funk said he hopes his team will turn in a solid season in conference play. Last year, Alton was fourth with a 3-2-1 record.

“We competed well there and I think we can do the same this year,” the Alton coach said. “Edwardsville is always the top gun. Belleville West got a few good returning players and O’Fallon is always good and so is Collinsville. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully we’ll do well like we did last year.”

