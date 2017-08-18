Redbirds looking to rise in ’17

The Alton Redbird football team is looking to improve on a 0-9 campaign last year, and head coach Eric Dickerson says he has the right personnel in place to bring home some wins in 2017.

“Summer went great, we had a lot of kids out lifting and going to camps this summer, so things are looking up,” Dickerson said. “We have some kids coming back with a lot of experience, we were pretty young last year, so those sophomores and juniors are now another year older and have another nine games under their belt.”

This year’s team features at least 10 returning seniors who will be looking to bounce back strong for the 2017 campaign on the gridiron.

Among those returning are Kiondray Samelton and Darrell Smith, who will compete for the running back position. Smith showed a great deal of promise last year before getting injured, but has been working hard over the summer in hopes of continuing his success.

Samelton is coming off a promising year last year, as he filled in during Smith’s absence. Also in the mix are Jonathan Bumpers and Kevin Caldwell Jr., who both made splashes at different times last year at defensive back and wide receiver.

Dickerson also said guard Donovan Porter and tackle Michal Green, both juniors, are looking to make bigger contributions this year.

Dickerson has expressed to his players over the summer that they have to improve after last year’s campaign, and expects to see improvements for this season.

“We are expecting a lot of things for these kids,” Dickerson said.

However, even after having a whole summer to prepare and get ready for 2017, and with almost all returning players on their roster, coach Dickerson is still counting on facing some very tough competition.

The team also played in 7-on-7 tournaments against Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic, where Dickerson has been able to get a good look at the 60 or so players that came out for this year´s squad.

The team will also have a new offensive coordinator this year in Dave Jacobs. Jacobs previously coached at Jersey High School and was head football coach last season at Hoopeston Area High School.

With all the progress and changes made in the offseason, Dickerson has a lot of faith that 2017 will be a good campaign for Alton.

“I can just go on about them and how well the players have been doing; Lamont Sanders has been out there, and so has Izeal Terrell, so I am excited. I am looking forward to Mondays and getting the season going.”

The Redbirds officially started practice on Aug. 7. Their first game of the year will be Aug. 25 on the road at Mississippi Valley Conference annual stalwart Highland.

The following week the Birds will have their home opener at Public School Stadium against Quincy. Alton then opens Southwestern Conference action in Week 3 when it plays host to Collinsville.

As always, conference play will pose a challenge to Alton, but Dickerson said that his team is up to the task this year.

“With us being in the Southwestern Conference, that is a tough conference, with Edwardsville, Belleville West and East St. Louis always vying for playoff spots. I think Belleville East is looking up, so it will be interesting to see how they do,” he said.

Dickerson, in his third year of being head coach at AHS, is looking toward a bright future as he takes a young and promising team onto the field for 2017.

“This is my third year, always learning, got a great staff this year, the guys have been working with the kids,” Dickerson said. “It’s learning and trying to get better and working with the kids. I’m looking forward to this year and hopefully getting some wins put together for us; we need it. Hopefully we can use that momentum and go from there.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter