Redbirds ready to soar

photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton senior linebacker Charles Miller (7) celebrates as he comes off the field following a defensive stop against Belleville East on Sept. 28. Fellow seniors Ahmad Sanders (4), Izeal Terrell (3) and Deonte' McGoy (28) follow Miller off the field. The Redbirds won the game 21-9.

The Alton Redbirds are in familiar territory through six weeks of the 2018 season.

Alton is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference, the same mark it owned in ‘17 at this juncture. The 2017 Redbirds went on to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2006, win their first postseason game since 1992, and earn a home playoff game.

With 14 seniors on this year’s squad, many key contributors from last year, the goals are the same and the Birds know they’re attainable.

“I feel like right after last season we got on our horse and got after it in the gym,” senior linebacker Izeal Terrell said. He’s bound for Southeast Missouri State to continue his career. “We were determined to repeat that. We want to do just as good as we did last year and we’ve had the same amount of time in that room as we did last year.”

Fourth-year head coach Eric Dickerson hopes to find a little more consistency out of this year’s squad. Penalties and turnovers have been problematic for the Redbirds.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster of a ride through the first six games,” Dickerson said. “We played really well against Quincy and Collinsville and just a plethora of mistakes against Belleville West and Edwardsville, and against good teams like that you can’t have those happen.

“We’ve got to cut down on mistakes, both mental mistakes and turnovers. These guys have come together, watched a lot of film and we’ve had some good practices and hopefully we can carry that over to the rest of the year.”

Senior defensive back and wide receiver Ahmad Sanders added, “We’ve got to stay focused in practice and stay focused the whole week, so come Friday we’re prepared for game time.”

Offensively through six weeks the Redbirds have scored 130 points, while defensively they’ve allowed 160. At this point last season they’d scored 197 and only allowed 153.

Some of the difference might be the amount of two-way players this year. Sanders, Terrence Walker and Kyle Hughes are a few players who have put in lots of work both ways, but there are plenty of others wearing multiple hats, too.

“It’s a switch from what we had last year when we had an offense and defense and very few guys going both ways,” Dickerson said. “This year, just due to numbers, we don’t have that luxury. We have D-lineman, linebackers, a lot of kids going both ways and that’s a testament to these kids and their attitudes. They’ve got themselves in great shape so they can play a full game on both sides of the ball.”

The seniors are also learning leadership after having strong leaders last season like wide receiver Kevin Caldwell Jr. and an all-state running back in Darrell Smith. That leadership has been key to the team’s growth.

“We practice hard and that’s with the whole team,” senior defensive back Ju’Qui Womack said. “We try and teach the young kids to be better than us.”

The Birds beat Belleville East 21-9 in their homecoming game in Week 6, which included a sluggish start offensively. Now they head to O’Fallon (1-5, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, which has allowed 248 points on the season, before finishing up at home with Granite City and East St. Louis.

“We take it one game at a time because we know what we have to do,” said senior linebacker Charles Miller, who blocked a field goal in the win over East. “We just go on the field and execute.”

And these Redbirds don’t do it for glory or accolades, they do it for their team and the love of the game. As an offensive lineman, senior Donovan Porter knows a little about flying under the radar.

“The desire to win,” Porter said. “I just want to do it for my teammates and my team and get out there and play. That’s what drives me.”

