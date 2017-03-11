Redbirds wrap up another banner year

The Alton Redbird boys’ basketball team continued to build a tradition of winning during the 2016-17 campaign.

Alton finished the season with a 16-12 mark, the program’s fourth straight winning season. Alton’s season came to an end with a 66-53 loss to Edwardsville in the championship game of the Class 4A Granite City Regional on March 3. Alton defeated Quincy, which finished the season with a 20-6 mark, 53-43 on March 1 in the regional semifinals and host Granite City 74-40 in a play-in game to advance.

The regional title loss snapped a two-year streak of regional championships for the Birds, who played in back-to-back sectional finals in ‘14-15 and ‘15-16.

“It’s something we try to instill in our kids,” Alton coach Eric Smith said. “That they have an expectation to be playing on Friday night (regional championship game). Our kids competed all year long. They played hard. I think that if you sit down and look at the teams in our conference, we kind of beat each other up. But the schedule is pretty tough for us this year, but it was that way by design. It helps us in a game like this (regional championship). Ultimately, you’ll hopefully get a shot. We’ve played a lot of different teams with a lot of different styles and Edwardsville was the same thing. We have good post players; they’ll spread you out and run some offense. We prepared ourselves.”

Alton finished fourth in the very competitive eight-team Southwestern Conference. Edwardsville won the conference and was followed by East St. Louis, Belleville West, Alton, Belleville East, O’Fallon, Collinsville and Granite City.

Smith just finished his fifth season with the Redbirds. He’s compiled a 91-51 record in that time.

“To me, the most important part is that we didn’t have any bad losses,” Smith said. “In the other years I’ve been here, we’ve had some losses that you scratch your head about. I don’t think we lost to anyone below .500 this year.”

Alton loses seven seniors to graduation this winter — Dereaun Clay, Damion Reid, Ty’ohn Trimble, Evan Meyer, Tyler Springman, Morris Adams and Maurice Edwards.

“We ask a lot of our kids,” Smith said of the graduating seniors. “There’s a lot of time and effort spent into what we expect. There’s offseason stuff where they come in and work out in the gym and all of those extra things that will make them a better basketball player. Those expectations do run some kids off. You have to have the discipline to do that; it takes a special kid to stick around. We feel pretty comfortable with the kids that walk out of here that they did their part and made their mark on the program.”

Edwards led Alton’s offense, averaging double figures, despite missing some time during the season. Edwards will continue his career next year at Mineral Area College, a junior college in Park Hills, Mo.

“He’s a good all-around basketball player,” Smith said of Edwards. “That’s the reason why he’s going where he’s going. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Edwards started playing varsity basketball as a freshman and was cemented in the starting lineup by the time he was a sophomore.

“I’m happy about everything that I’ve accomplished here,” Edwards said. “I’m happy for all of the people who’ve come to my games and I’m happy about being able to overcome everything I’ve been through.”

Edwards has a simple plan for his college basketball career.

“I want to play my game and get the job done,” he said.

Alton will return four juniors next season — Darrell Smith, Kevin Caldwell Jr., Rashad Williams and Jonathan Bumpers. Caldwell stepped his game up as a junior, scoring in double figures while shooting well from beyond the 3-point arc and playing stellar defense.

Sophomore Donovan Clay was key in ‘16-17, too. A solid outside shooter, he moved himself into the starting lineup by midseason and gained valuable experience.

“We’ll expect that same thing out of them that we expect out of every kid that comes in,” Smith said of the key returners. “They have to work hard and they’re going to have to put the time and the effort in to bring us back to this game (regional championship). We keep talking to our kids, at some point in time the expectations are that you play in a regional final and you get the opportunity to play in a sectional.”

