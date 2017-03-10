Registration under way for Boys & Girls Club athletic programs

Registration for the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto’s 2017 baseball/softball/T-ball season will end April 1.

Registration will be taken from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon until 5:30 p.m. Fridays at the club, 324 E. Central St. in Bethalto.

Register early to increase your odds of getting the team you request. Late applicants will be placed on a waiting list and charged a $10 late fee. Ball is open to all youths regardless of their residence.

To offer more opportunities and competition for older divisions, the club is part of the Tri-City Baseball/Softball League composed of teams from East Alton, Roxana and Wood River. The league focuses on teaching the fundamentals of baseball and softball, as well as good sportsmanship and teamwork.

Youths are put into divisions based on their age as of Sept. 1. The divisions are T-Ball (ages 4-5), Midgets (6-7), Rookie (8-9), Minor (10-11), Major (12-13), and Juvenile (14-16).

The program fee for baseball/softball/T-ball is $45. Fundraising options are available. All baseball, softball and T-ball participants must have a current Boys & Girls Club membership, a $15 annual fee.

For information, call (618) 377-6030.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter