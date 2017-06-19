Registration under way for MELHS Nothin’ But Net 5K Run/Walk

Join Metro East Lutheran High School’s basketball teams for the MELHS Nothin’ But Net 5K Run/Walk and Little Knights Hot Shot Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First To The Finish, 2341 Plum St. in Glen Carbon.

Registration and packet pickup will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 23. Run Day registration begins at 7 a.m.

The Little Knights Hot Shot Fun Run — children 10 and under — is $5 same-day registration only. There will be fun prizes for the Little Knights.

The course will be out and back on Madison County Transit trails beginning and ending at First to the Finish. It will feature some of the best post-event food, beverages and fun you will ever have, organizers stated in a press release.

Cost is $30 for registration after June 14. T-shirts are not guaranteed if registration is received after June 14. Age categories: 13 and under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Questions? Call Dave Wilson at (309) 830-6464 or dmw1026@yahoo.com.

Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/GlenCarbon/MELHSNothinbutNet5K.

