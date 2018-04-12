Rejected and dejected

After the Granite City Warriors lost their bid to join the South Seven Conference on March 22, Superintendent Jim Greenwald got a visit from Cahokia Superintendent Art Ryan the next day.

“I was working late on Friday night (March 23) and he stopped by my office and goes, ‘I’m not pleased with this,’” Greenwald said.

The Warriors’ bid to join the South Seven for the 2019-20 school year was rejected by conference administrators at a meeting on March 22. The athletic program didn’t receive the two-thirds majority vote to join the conference.

GCHS, which plans to leave the Southwestern Conference after the school year, needed four votes to get into the South Seven. The outcome ended in a 3-3 tie.

“The common concerns were Granite City’s enrollment size, with the potential to grow in the future along with their location in respect to travel for some schools in the South Seven,” said Marion Principal Joey Ohnesorge, the South Seven Conference president.

Ryan, a Granite City native, said he was shocked with the decision.

“My understanding was Granite City was contacted by one of the other schools in the South Seven and they were kind of letting them believe that they should be able to come in and join,” he said. “I was certainly in favor of that and I had no problem with it. When they got into the very end, half of the schools ended up saying no.”

“One of the other schools” was Centralia. After the announcement of the Warriors leaving the SWC on May 9, Greenwald met with Centralia Superintendent Chuck Lane about making plans to join the South Seven.

“Chuck and I have gone out to lunch a couple of times,” Greenwald said.

The Granite City School Board voted 7-0 for the Warriors to make a bid to join the South Seven on Sept. 26. The next day, Greenwald sent a letter to Ohnesorge that GCHS was interested in playing in the conference.

Over the winter, school officials were invited to a meeting with South Seven administrators to state their reasons about why they want to join the conference.

“The conversation led to where if they got everybody in the conference now and they brought us in, it will kind of create an uneven situation in football,” Greenwald said.

So school officials were suggested to make arrangements with Collinsville, whose football program plans to leave the SWC after the 2018 season.

“They wanted a written statement from the Collinsville School Board from their meeting on the 19th of this past month so they would have something in writing at the South Seven meeting,” Greenwald said.

Still, the efforts weren’t enough to get Granite City into the league, which has been stuck at six teams for 17 years.

Now, the Warriors will be stuck without a conference. They will play an independent schedule for the 2018-19 school year and there are no plans to remain in the SWC in the future.

“It’s tough to get into a conference and it’s a process getting out of a conference,” Greenwald said. “Right now, we’re declared independents and we move forward.”

