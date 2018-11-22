Remembering some Alton greats

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The 2018 Alton Athletics Hall of Fame class was enshrined on Wednesday. Leroy Stampley (1976, boys basketball), Taylor McGiffen (2012, wrestling), the 1972 baseball team and the 2003 softball team comprised the eighth class of the HOF, which began in 2011.

The HOF was introduced in 2011 and the eighth group was just as exciting as the first as induction night continues to impress. This year’s class included Leroy Stampley (Class of 1976) for boys basketball, Taylor McGiffen (Class of 2012) for wrestling, the 1972 Alton baseball team and the 2003 Redbird softball squad.

Stampley is the only AHS basketball player to be drafted into the NBA. He was selected in the fourth round, the 88th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 1980 draft, but never played in the league. He was a standout at Pensacola Junior College for two years and transferred to Loyola Chicago for his final two collegiate seasons. Stampley averaged 20.3 ppg as a senior to lead the Ramblers, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

He was a 1,000-point scorer at Alton and an all-state selection his senior season and earned first-team All-Metro in the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Only five players were chosen All-Metro from St. Louis and the metro east.

He lived in California for years and now resides just north of Houston, Texas, so hasn’t visited Alton much since he graduated in ‘76.

“It’s a very special honor,” Stampley said. “It wasn’t expected. You’re waiting 40-plus years and then your number is called. It’s kind of overwhelming. The question was if I was coming back or not? I wouldn’t have missed this for anything in the world. I wasn’t able to get back like I would have liked, but I couldn’t not show up for this.”

It hasn’t been as long for McGiffen, but was just as humbling for him. The ‘12 grad finished third at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament as a junior and second as a senior. He finished with 138 wins for the Redbirds, which is second on the all-time list.

“This means a lot,” McGiffen said. “It’s very inspiring to myself that I’m able to get in here. It’s a humbling moment and makes me look back on some of the accomplishments I’ve had and appreciate the accomplishments other people have had before me to help push me to where I’m at now.”

McGiffen is only the third wrestler enshrined, joining Wade Lowe and William “Red” Schmitt.

“It’s something I think is really cool and special for me to join (Lowe and Schmitt) in something so spectacular,” McGiffen said.

The ‘03 softball team owns the AHS record for wins for a team sport with 32. They were 32-5, with 3 of those 5 losses coming to eventual ‘03 AA state champion Belleville East. Katie Wilson and Nicole Naughton were all-state selections that year and 11 of the players on the squad earned all-conference honors at some point in their careers.

“To win 32 games at a school that’s been around for over 100 years is special,” head coach Dan Carter said. “It’s been 15 years and the baseball team has gotten 30 and softball’s gotten 29 twice, but 32 hasn’t been touched and I don’t know when it will again. These girls deserve the honor they’re getting tonight.”

Wilson, who was inducted as an individual in 2012, was just a freshman in ‘03, but admitted it never felt that way with the group Alton had that year.

“Having six seniors, they took us younger girls in and we were all just one group and gelled with each other,” Wilson said. “I think that’s what made us so successful. We were very unselfish, everyone had their role.”

Sarah Beth Baumgartner was a senior on the team and loved the camaraderie of it. Wednesday was also an honor, becoming the first female team enshrined in the eight-year history of the HOF.

“It really means a lot to me because I have two daughters,” Baumgartner said. “I try to explain to them what it means to me and I hope they will get it eventually. It feels good as a female to stand out and get recognized as a team because so much is basketball and football getting the fame. It feels good as a softball team to finally get the light shined on us.”

Members of the ‘03 team included Baumgartner, Wilson, Naughton, Tricia Bock, Andrea Campbell, Carey Cappel, Jody Cox, Jessica Crivello, Melinda Flowers, Haley Hook, Erika Paul, Lori Perkins, Mo Roderick, Carley Thurston and Callie Trammel. Carter, Steve Slater and Luke Warner comprised the coaching staff.

The ‘72 baseball team went 20-8 and finished second in the state tournament. The Redbirds lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in 9 innings to Skokie (Niles West). They overcame three different three-run deficits to come back and win during the postseason and get to the finals.

Mike Rainier and Kim Shearburn were named to the all-state tournament team. Alton was coached by the late 2012 HOF inductee Wayne Tyler.

“I talked to some of the guys awhile ago and they are truly excited about being honored,” said Larry Montgomery, an assistant coach on the team. “They said, ‘Coach, we didn’t think anybody would ever pay attention to anything we did.’ They are all really happy to be home and I enjoy it, too.”

Bob Hansberry traveled from Minnesota to be at the festivities. He was the starting pitcher in the state final game and remembers it vividly.

“It was a great game and we were kind of an average team, but when the playoffs started we won 10 straight games and got to the finals and of course lost it in the bottom of the ninth,” Hansberry said. “I was honored to be part of it. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Shearburn came from west St. Louis for the enshrinement and just enjoyed the entire night.

“I was really sad about the losses to our team; I didn’t know that many guys from the team weren’t with us anymore, but happy to see some of their spouses and in the case of coach Tyler, see his wife here,” Shearburn said. “It honored him and the work all those coaches put in. It was treat to see that and the other inductees, the wrestler (McGiffen), the basketball player (Stampley) and the softball players. I really appreciate these guys setting this up and letting us relive this.”

Members of the baseball team included, Hansberry, Shearburn, Rainier, Duane Bailey, Bob Ballard, Randy Bauser, Mark Case, Mark Caselton, Ed Chapman, Jeff Donahue, Don Funk, Terry Green, Jerry Hack, Clarence Hightower, Brian Joehl, Steve Johns, Greg Jones, Jim Knutson, Phil Lochhaas, John Lyon, Bob Meyers, Kevin Mueller, Mark Mueller, Mark Pearson, Mark Piepenbrink, Ted Poe, Tom Riney, Jim Weiss, Douglas Welch, Dan Wiedman and Jay Wohnlich. The Birds were coached by Tyler, Montgomery, Felix Macias and Drexel Harvey.

A reception was conducted in the AHS Commons with McGiffen introduced by his coach, Eric Roberson, Stampley by retired sports writer Steve Porter, the softball team by Carter and the baseball team by Montgomery. The induction ceremonies took place at halftime of the Alton boys basketball team’s 81-55 win over Althoff at center court.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

CLASS OF 2018

TEAMS

1972 Baseball

2003 Softball

INDIVIDUALS

Taylor McGiffen

Leroy Stampley

