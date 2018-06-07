Rent One Park to host OVC baseball championships

The Ohio Valley Conference Council of Directors of Athletics has approved a plan to move the OVC Baseball Championship to Marion for the next two years, beginning with the 2019 season.

The first of those eight-team tournaments is set for May 21-26 at Rent One Park.

The 2018 season marked the 40th year of the OVC Baseball Championship. The first elimination-style tournament was in 1980, usually being played at the site of the regular season champion. Beginning in 2001, the tournament switched to a neutral site for the first time, with nine championships (2001-09) taking place at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, Ky., followed by seven years (2010-16) at the Ballpark in Jackson in Jackson, Tenn. The past two years (2017-18), the event was at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

“Baseball is important to the Ohio Valley Conference and we have been fortunate to have wonderful venues in which to conduct our championship,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “We want to thank the city of Oxford (Alabama) for being great hosts each of the past two years. Our directors of athletics sees value in moving the championship throughout our footprint and are excited for the opportunity playing in Marion presents.”

“The Miners organization is extremely proud and excited to be hosting the OVC Baseball Championship over the next two years,” Miners COO Mike Pinto said. “Not only does this provide us with the opportunity to showcase our incredible stadium, but it also will bring significant revenues into the area, drawing people to hotels, restaurants and shops. Between the Colt World Series the next two years and potentially beyond, and the OVC tournament to go with our Miners schedule, Rent One Park will be the place to be for our fans to see great baseball.”

Rent One Park is the home of the Southern Illinois Miners, a professional baseball team playing in the Frontier League. The park, which opened in 2007 and has a Sportexe Turf synthetic surface, features 3,400 chairback seats and lawn seating for more than 2,000. The venue includes a new high-definition LED video board, 14 suites, a banquet facility, an entertainment plaza, children’s play area and a 10-hole miniature golf course. The stadium is directly off Interstate 57.

The Ohio Valley Conference has 11 baseball-playing institutions: Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Eastern Illinois University, Eastern Kentucky University, Jacksonville State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee Technological University, and the University of Tennessee at Martin.

