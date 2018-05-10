Replacing a legend

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

One of the Granite City girls soccer team’s key defenders, Emma Van Buskirk, injured her left ankle during the first half of a match against the Collinsville Kahoks on April 19 at Gene Baker Field.

New Granite City athletic trainer Shane Caudill immediately ran onto the field to take a look at the sophomore’s ankle. He helped VanBuskirk off the field and sat her on the bench to take another look at the ankle. She had to miss the rest of the match.

“You live for those moments,” Caudill said. “The first day of the emergency moments, you hope they don’t happen, but that’s why you go through the training and why you put in the time you do and putting in all of those hours.”

The 23-year-old Caudill has big shoes to fill as the new trainer. He replaced Tate Merten after he stepped down in December to take a job at Multi-Care Specialists in Granite City. Merten worked as the school’s trainer for 22 years.

“Filling in those shoes isn’t exactly something easy, but it’s something that I feel like I’m in the task of doing,” Caudill said. “He’s helped me out. We’re still in contact on a regular basis.”

Caudill said after five months, he’s enjoying his time as the school’s trainer.

“It’s been a very welcoming community,” he said. “I’m glad to have the people around me that I do (work with). It’s a really well set job here. (Granite City athletics director) John Moad and those guys do a great job of helping me out.”

Caudill is from Carterville, 10 miles east of Carbondale. He graduated from Lindenwood University-Belleville in May. He was a graduate assistant at Eastern Illinois University with the football, baseball and men’s and women’s swimming teams.

Caudill said he was working at Belleville East when he found out about the opening of the GCHS trainer’s job.

“You have to do an off-site clinic orientation somewhere other than your own school,” the trainer said. “I got lucky and I pulled Belleville East when I was a student in college and I got to know people there very well who are pretty close and tight with the athletics department as well.”

Caudill said he dreamed of becoming an athletic trainer.

“That was one of my goals,” he said. “I originally thought I wanted physical therapy, but I love being involved in the athletic community and being with someone who played football in the collegiate level and being involved in the collegiate sports is very important to me and being involved in athletics is a goal of mine in general.”

Caudill said as the new GCHS trainer, he always likes to stay busy.

“I study and I help with the strength conditioning department here,” he said. “I’m always up to learn new things, so I’m always open to new horizons or finding time to go and try new things and learn and branch out the community and find different ways to be recognized.”

Trainer insights

Shane Caudill was a middle linebacker on the Carterville High football team. He helped the Lions finish 8-4 and qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs during his senior year in 2012.

