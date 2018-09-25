Retired Southwestern Illinois sports officials to meet Oct. 2

The annual Dick Condrey Southwestern Illinois retired officials, coaches, administrators, and friends meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Horseshoe Lounge, 950 Talon Drive in O’Fallon.

Open arrival time is 10:30 that morning. A lunch buffet will be served at 11 a.m. Cost is $15, which includes the buffet, nonalcoholic drinks and gratuity. There will be a social time following lunch. Rich Sauget, owner of the Gateway Grizzlies, members of the independent Frontier Baseball League, is the featured speaker.

If you can attend, respond by email or phone to Rich Essington, essington@yahoo.com or (618) 391-7071; or Otto Daech, otto.daech.bzOf@statefarm.com or (618) 345-6792.

To get to the lounge, take the Exit 14 off Interstate 64 near U.S. 50. Call the lounge at (618) 206-6148 for more information.

