Riot on the River coming to Grafton

GRAFTON | Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with the Bloody Bucket and The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, announces the 2018 Riot on the River tournament series will return to Grafton.

This series of events will feature 16 competitors in a single elimination tournament. All eight first-round matches will take place Friday, July 6. Quarterfinal matches will be Friday, Aug. 3. The semifinal matches and tournament final will be held Friday, Sept. 14. This series of all-ages live professional wrestling events will be at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St. in Grafton. Doors will open for each event at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets at $10 each. Children 12 and younger can buy tickets for $5 each. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket and online https://dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

Debut at St. Louis' FUBAR

Dynamo Pro Wrestling also will present an all-ages live professional wrestling event Friday, June 15. This professional wrestling event, sponsored by The Beard Productions, will be held at FUBAR, 3108 Locust St. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5 to 12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at Dynamo Pro’s website or FUBAR’s website.

This event will feature such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “The Agents of Chaos,” “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jackal, Ricky Rodriguez, Savanna Stone, Jackal, Tootie Lynn Ramsey, Mike Outlaw, Rahne Victoria, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, The Snitch, “The Gypsy Warrior” Orion Creed, “The Strangler” Roy Lewis, and more.

