Rising Warriors

Jacob Cook’s junior season with the Granite City boys soccer team last fall was a memorable one.

First, he helped the Warriors pull off an upset over the Alton Redbirds in a Class 3A Edwardsville Regional quarterfinal match by scoring the game-winning penalty kick. Granite City won 6-5 in PKs to advance to the semifinals.

Then, Cook earned a pair of awards. He was named on the all-sectional and all-Southwestern Conference teams.

“It felt really good considering that I didn’t think about playing high school soccer because I got into soccer because of my sister (Jordyn),” Cook said. “She had three knee surgeries and I think her passion for the game just drove my passion for the game.”

Now a senior, Cook is looking to help the Warriors get back on the winning track. Granite City headed into this week with a 4-9-1 record and has doubled its win total of two from last season. The Warriors haven’t had a winning season since 2008.

“I love these guys and I’m glad to get to end it with a bunch of these guys,” Cook said. “There are some talented underclassmen coming up to play. The program is just going to get better.”

Cook is one of numerous returning players from the ‘17 team that finished 2-15-1 last year. Other include seniors Tyler McCauley, Noah Van Buskirk, Braden Dickerson and Ymaury Escareno.

“We got an older team, but I expect more of these guys,” second-year GCHS coach Ryan Reeves said. “We had them last year, and last year was a chance to get them to learn and change the culture around here.”

The Warriors have scored 22 goals this season, more than tripling their offensive output of seven goals from last season. Van Buskirk and Dickerson each have six goals and senior Ryan Martins has five. Sophomore Chase Reeves, the coach’s son, has four assists.

“In years past since I have played on this team, we only focus on defense and just trying to counterattack,” said Cook, a defender. “I feel this year we have more in the middle to where we can possess and we’re able to get forward more.”

Granite City lost four of its matches by one goal. The Warriors started their season with one-goal losses to Freeburg (1-0) and Marion (3-2). They lost 3-2 to Alton after leading 2-0 at halftime on Aug. 28 and fell 3-2 to Gibault on Sept. 20.

“The way we’re losing is frustrating,” Reeves said. “It sounds like sour grapes, but we’re better than Freeburg, we’re better than Marion.”

GCHS beat Highland twice and had victories over Belleville West and Mater Dei.

The Warriors have 13 seniors on their team. The other seniors are Joey Buehler, Hunter Harnetieux, Cameron Hibbetts, Ryan Mihu, David Myers, Andres Ortiz and Brian Velazquez.

“We have 10 or 11 of them that we play,” Reeves said. “We’re either going to get better with them or we’re go younger without them as the season goes on and we’ll start planning for our future. But that’s not what I want to do. I want them to get a chance to be successful the rest of this way and we hope to keep improving game to game.”

GCHS boys soccer facts

Won 10 state championships, more than any other school

Competed in state tournament 16 times, the last coming in 2002

Program started in 1967

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer played on the first soccer team

Has an all-time record of 715-319-110

Started playing at Gene Baker Field in 2004

Gene Baker is the program’s all-time winningest coach at 514 wins

Ryan Reeves is the ninth head coach in program history

