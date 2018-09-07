Rivalry renewed

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Jonathon Alesandrini, a 2005 EA-WR grad, eludes 2004 CM grad Randy Cherry (4) Saturday during the alumni game at Memorial Stadium. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR grad and captain Mike Roper received a game ball for the integral role he played in making the alumni game a reality. Prev Next

For more than 60 years, the Roxana Shells and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers had a big football rivalry.

The two schools, which are 2 1/2 miles apart, split their 64 meetings playing against each other. They also have a combined 23 state playoff appearances.

“That was our crosstown rival back in the day,” said Mike Roper, a 1993 EA-WR grad. “That was the showdown everybody went to.”

The rivalry will be revived on Sept. 22, when the Oilers and the Shells will square off in an alumni football game at Charlie Raich Field in Roxana. The game is sponsored by Alumni Football USA.

“Playing Wood River again is big for us because as far as we can remember, Wood River has been our biggest rival,” said Tom Forsythe, a 2004 Roxana graduate. “The guys nowadays don’t get that luxury because they don’t play in the same conference, so they don’t get to live the rivalry the way that we did when we were in school.”

The Oilers and Shells haven’t played each other since 2011. Roxana beat EA-WR 32-8 in the 2011 matchup to tie the all-time series at 32 wins apiece.

“That was the one game we had circled every year,” Forsythe said. “Our schools were close enough that we could walk to each other’s games. It was like a sibling rivalry. We were friends off the field, but on the field, you want nothing more but to beat them.”

Roper returns as the captain of the EA-WR alumni team. Last year, the EA-WR alumni played Civic Memorial at Memorial Stadium and lost 28-0. The contest raised almost $24,000, making it the No. 1 Alumni Football USA fundraising event in the country.

“Last year was definitely a learning experience,” Roper said. “I think we did a great job with everything but being prepared for the game. As far as fundraising, I thought we did a great job with that as a whole. I think we kind of underestimated on how the game was going to go and how in shape everybody was.”

Forsythe, who helped Roxana qualify for the state playoffs in his senior year, is Roxana’s captain. He said Roper approached him last year to schedule an alumni game between the two longtime rivals.

“I was pulling strings left and right trying to get on Charlie Raich Field for that game,” Forsythe said. “It all worked out and we got the superintendent and the athletics director getting on board with us and putting it on at home.”

Several players from last year’s EA-WR team will return for this year’s contest with the Shells. Joining the Oilers are Gabe Grimes, T.J. Lawson, Joey Copeland and Lukas Westbrook, who graduated in May. The quartet helped EA-WR make back-to-back state playoff appearances in ‘16 and ‘17.

“We’re younger and faster than we were last year,” Roper said. “Our line is bigger. I think we’re better in all aspects of the game. The main thing is we’re more organized and prepared now we played in a game. We know what to expect.”

Rosters

EA-WR

Jonathan Alesandrini, 31 RB

Tyler Ash, 24 RB

Kenny Brackett, 34 FB

Logan Brawley, 19 RB

Jack Brittingham, Jr., 45 OL

Keith Budde, 37 OL

Darrius Clark, 21 FB

Joey Copeland, 18 DE

Scott Crump, 42 FB

Bill Cunningham, 43 TE

Kraig Daniels, 24 OT

Chad Daniels, 45 RB

Aaron Dewerff, 38 RB

Denny Doerr, 52 NG

Bobby Emery, 43 DT

Bryan Enlow, 34 G

Brian Everett, 45 OL

James Farley, 29 RB

Chris Flanders, 45 K

Nathan Flanigan, 31 RB

Kyle Flanigan, 24 WR

Jason Gerner, 40 OT

Troy Gibson, 27 QB

Jeremy Gilliam, 44 C

Ryan Gonzales, 23 DT

Brad Gray, 38 OT

Jared Gray, 36 RB

Stephen Gregory, 32 DE

Kenneth Grigg, 38 DT

Gabe Grimes, 18 OL

Ryne Harrison, 25 TE

Kenneth Heaton, 33 OL

Joel Hobart, 23 WR

Nathan Hollaway, 31 FS

Jeremy Hosford, 30 OL

Jake Hughes, 25 SS

Dwade Isringhausen, 29 G

Aaron Jones, 31 NG

Nathan Kamp, 35 OL

Kyle Kearby, 23 WR

Nathan Kerpan, 38 OL

T.J. Lawson, 18 CB

Levi Lawson, 24 RB

Aaron Long, 35 QB

Tim Mcgee, 49 OL

Gregory Millsap, 42 WR

Adam Mize, 28 CB

Kaleb Moorefield, 23 DT

Dewey Morton, 42 OL

Brendan Overton, 26 DE

Bill Owens, 38 DT

Aaron Patko, 45 NG

Jakob Pochek, 28 OL

Josh Pochek, 30 DE

Jason Pollard, 31 WR

Dan Pyle, 47 WR

Jason Quigley, 35 CB

Gary Quigley, 48 DE

Jason Rodgers, 28 FB

Mike Roper, 42 OT

Stuart Schiber, 28 CB

Kyle Scott, 27 WR

Jeffrey Scott, 48 DT

Justin Stone, 27 SS

Jake Sullivan, 39 RB

Anthony Swarringin, 27 DE

Kevin Tharp, 26 FS

Kevin Tharp, 53 CB

David Tinnon, 35 FB

Daniel Tow, 38 CB

Roy Trail, 26 WR

Scott Ventimiglia, 45 RB

Blake Wallace, 32 FS

Jason Wells, 41 TE

Lukas Westbrook, 18 TE

Jason Wheeler, 35 DE

Todd White, 53 RB

Chris Yenne, 44 CB

Michael Young, 31 CB

Mike Young Sr., 56 WR

Average age: 34.2

Youngest: 18

Oldest: 56

ROXANA

Brian Armstrong, 36 TE

Troy Arnoldi, 49 NG

Mike Austra, 29 CB

James Autery, 41 DT

Jason Autery, 41 OL

Jeff Benner, 43 G

Andrew Blankenship, 31 OT

Dustin Brown, 34 DE

Charlie Brown, 48 WR

Derrick Brown, 33 G

John Brown III, 36 OT

Josh Campbell, 37 RB

Chris Campbell, 42 WR

Joshua Carter, 37 RB

Jason Chandler, 47 OL

Seth Chester, 21 SS

J Cocktoastin, 44 P

Jarrod Cope, 31 DT

Rick Copeland, 54 G

Dakota Corbitt, 23 QB

Dwayne Deshotel II, 30 G

Tim Dildine, 52 QB

Tony Drew, 47 K

Nick Duncan, 31 FB

Brian Farrell, 35 RB

Kyle Flanigan, 24 WR

Tyler Floyd, 24 CB

Tommy Forsythe, 32 DE

Mark Foutch, 54 RB

Tim Gihring, 45 OL

Anthony Gilkey, 22 WR

Aaron Gleason, 25 OL

Brandon Green, 33 OL

Jamey Griffin, 46 G

Mitchell Haas, 26 OL

Jon Hardy, 47 RB

Matthew Hargrave, 22 QB

Michael Hendricks, 28 K

Scott Hogle, 40 OT

Ryan Howland, 40 OT

Brett Huff, 34 QB

Justin Jett, 23 OL

Alex Johnson, 18 DE

Mark Keller, 39 WR

Robert Kelly, 39 DT

Eric Kerr, 47 TE

Erik Kesler, 24 TE

Dan King, 32 RB

Christian Lacher, 30 WR

Shaun Lawson, 49 OT

Ian Lawson, 24 OL

Brady Lewis, 21 WR

Ryan Lister, 30 DE

Brandon Little, 24 SS

Josh Lynn, 41 K

Derrick Masulla, 26 NG

Rob Mayernik, 30 DT

Austin Mcclusky, 25 RB

Ryan Meredith, 29 RB

Adam Meyer, 25 OT

Christian Meyer, 23 RB

Phil Milazzo, 46 DE

Nathan Miles, 38 TE

Seth Mormino, 18 G

James Moxey, 34 OL

Kyle Murphy, 27 FS

Brian Murphy, 30 FB

Chris Murphy, 32 CB

Kyle Nailor, 42 RB

David Nesler, 30 DE

Danny Olkonen, 23 DT

Paul Oller, 42 TE

Brandon Palen, 26 SS

Arthur Paniagua, 44 QB

Keith Pontow, 52 OT

Thomas Poore, 33 WR

Steven Ragusa, 32 WR

Terran Raich, 24 OL

Brian Reader, 49 FS

Matt Reid, 41 C

Wesley Robertson, 27 DE

Stephen Robinson, 50 OL

Michael Sabolo, 32 DT

John Sanchez, 30 QB

Brian Sanchez, 29 RB

Chad Scarff, 36 WR

Tony Scott, 29 OL

Jim Scroggins, 40 CB

Chris Skinner, 53

Jimmy Smith, 41 P

Tyler Stalcup, 31 G

Chris Stauffer, 34 DT

Thomas Tiller, 34 RB

Larry Tinnon, 39 RB

Cory Tinnon, 37 CB

Jim Tow, 39 DE

Daryl Trask, 41 K

Oliver Vogt, 39 OL

Andrew Westbrook, 20 TE

Ian Wheat, 28 SS

Russell Wheat, 32 DT

Jeff White, 38 DE

Vance Wilhelm, 27 RB

Keith Williams, 30 DE

Jeffery Wilson, 36 OT

Chris Winsel, 40 G

Tim Wolfe, 32 OT

Cody Yerkes, 26 TE

Mark Zipprich, 37 WR

Average age: 34.5

Youngest: 18

Oldest: 54

Rivalry results (since 1998)

1998 – Roxana 33, EA-WR 19

1999 – EA-WR 6, Roxana 0

2000 – EA-WR 17, Roxana 0

2001 – EA-WR 42, Roxana 26

2002 – Roxana 35, EA-WR 12

2003 – Roxana 41, EA-WR 15

2004 – EA-WR 47, Roxana 13

2005 – EA-WR 40, Roxana 14

2006 – EA-WR 35, Roxana 2

2007 – EA-WR 45, Roxana 0

2008 – EA-WR 26, Roxana 13

2009 – Roxana 39, EA-WR 0

2010 – Roxana 35, EA-WR 0

2011 – Roxana 32, EA-WR 8

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter