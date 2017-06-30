Riverbend Spring All-Area Coaches of the Year

BOYS TRACK: RUSS COLONA OF EA-WR

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers won a Prairie State Conference championship under Colona in 2017. The Oilers ran away with the PSC meet at Orv Yocum Track, compiling 126 points to distance themselves from No. 2 Metro East Lutheran (81). They got 6 individual wins to go with 4 relay victories to nab the PSC crown. EA-WR also finished fourth at the small-school Madison County meet.

GIRLS TRACK: JAIDA MOORE OF ALTON

Moore enjoyed some success in her first season at the helm of the Alton Redbirds. Taking over for Terry Mitchell and a team that finished second in the Class 3A state meet a year ago was no easy task. Moore did OK, though, staking claim to an all-state high jumper in Katie Mans and an all-state relay quartet in a 4x1 composed of Epps, Daysha Lacey, TyRiss Holloway and Alleyah Tuggle. Mans was third, while the relay team finished eighth. Alton was also second at the large-school Madison County Meet and third at the Collinsville Invite during the regular season.

BASEBALL: NICK SMITH OF CIVIC MEMORIAL

Smith enjoyed his first season as a varsity head coach in 2017. After working as an assistant at Civic Memorial and Alton High, along with years as a head coach and assistant in the Senior American Legion ranks, Smith got the nod to take over his alma mater, CM, in 2017. He took the ball and ran with it, leading the Eagles to a 28-11 record, their third regional crown in school history, and coming within a whisker of winning the program’s first sectional title. They fell 5-4 to Mascoutah in the Class 3A Salem Sectional finals to end their season. CM’s 28 wins tied the all-time program record. The Eagles had a talented 9-man senior class to help Smith out in his first season at the helm and helped them win the Mississippi Valley Conference title.

SOFTBALL: DAN WEIDMAN OF MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

The Marquette Catholic Explorers went 27-5 in 2017 and reached the Class 3A Freeburg Regional championship game before losing to Columbia 5-1 to end their season. Weidman’s 23rd season guiding the Explorers was a nice rebound from a 5-19 campaign in ‘16. The return of pitcher Meaghan Schorman for her junior year after not playing at Marquette as a sophomore was a big difference, too. Schorman was a second-team ICA 3A all-state selection, while senior Emma Taylor and freshman Jada Johnson were third-team picks by the ICA. The Explorers were 3-0 vs. Riverbend opponents and also won a Prairie State Conference championship.

GIRLS SOCCER: LORI YATES OF ROXANA

Yates guided the Roxana Shells to their first-ever regional championship in 2017. Roxana turned in a stellar 14-3 mark and defeated Mater Dei 2-1 in come-from-behind fashion in the Class 1A Olney (East Richland) Regional title game. Junior Brynn Huddleston buried the game-winning goal with 9 minutes remaining in the game. The Shells season ended with a 3-0 loss to Columbia in the Columbia Sectional semifinals. Roxana also won its third consecutive East Alton-Wood River Classic title in ‘17.

BOYS TENNIS: MIKE WALTERS OF MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

The Marquette Catholic Explorers enjoyed a spectacular campaign under Walters. They finished 16-1 overall during the regular season and owned a perfect 13-0 dual-match record. The Explorers then narrowly missed the Class A Triad Sectional title, missing the top spot by 1 point in the first season of a 2-class tennis system in the IHSA. Marquette qualified 2 doubles teams for state in Jon Claywell and Daniel McCluskey and then Joe Segneri and A.J. Bower. Claywell and McCluskey won the sectional doubles crown and went on to a great showing at state, advancing to the final day of the 3-day tournament. The duo made it to the consolation quarterfinals after entering as an unranked doubles team.

