Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 5, 2017

Track and Field | Kellie Mans

The wins continue to pile up for Mans in the 400-meter dash.

The Alton sophomore has won the event four times this season, including twice last week at the Madison County large-school division meet and the Collinsville Invitational.

Mans finished first with a 1:01.67 in the county meet at Granite City on April 25. Three days later, she came out on top with a 1:01.80 at the Collinsville Invitational.

The strong performances earned Mans this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Mans won the 400 for the first time on April 14, when she placed first in 1:02.2 in the Jersey Invitational. She won the event in exactly one minute at the Alton Invitational on April 20.

Track and Field | Jordan Hawkins

Hawkins, a junior for the Roxana boys track and field program, is having another outstanding season.

After finishing 4th at the Class 2A state meet in the discus last season, Hawkins has improved his throws even more in 2017.

He set the small-school Madison County meet record with a toss of 169 feet, 8 inches, on April 24 in Wood River.

That performance earned him Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors this week.

Hawkins has also surpassed the 170 mark twice this season, throwing a personal record 173-4 on April 14 at the Wood River Relays and then 170-5 at the Roxana Relays on April 17.

