Riverbend Baseball Player of the Year

After going hitless in the first two games of the ‘17 baseball season against Mount Vernon and Belleville East, Corey Price had reason to be concerned.

“I was more mad than anything,” the Civic Memorial senior outfielder and pitcher said. “I was like, ‘This wasn’t me.’”

Then, Price caught fire, going on a 13-game hitting streak. He went on to turn in the best offensive season of his high school baseball career, hitting .455 with 2 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Price also went 4-1 with a 1.15 earned run average on the mound and helped the Eagles finish 28-11 and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A Columbia Regional championships.

The strong senior season earned Price this year’s Riverbend AdVantage News Baseball Player of the Year award.

Price had 16 multiple-hit games. He had 3-hit games against MICDS, EA-WR, Marquette Catholic, Southwestern, Gibault, Triad and Waterloo. During the postseason, he went 8 for 12 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs.

Price drove in 2 runs or more 13 times this season.

“I love driving in runs to help win games,” said Price, who drove in 106 runs in his high school baseball career. “But obviously the strategy is to get people on second and third, and I think with Brandon Hampton and Jaxsen Helmkamp hitting in front of me, they gave me a lot of opportunities this year to be able to get those RBIs.”

Price’s best performance came against Waterloo in the Class 3A Columbia Regional championship game on May 27. He had 3 hits, including a grand slam, and drove in 6 runs and was the winning pitcher in the Eagles’ 11-10 victory over the Bulldogs, their first regional title since 2004.

“I hadn’t won a regional championship all through high school,” Price said. “To get a win in that game was huge.”

Price’s only loss on the mound came June 3 against Mascoutah in the Class 3A Salem Sectional championship game. Price, who entered the game in relief in the fifth, hit Mascoutah’s Jacob Davis in the back with the bases loaded, forcing in the winning run as the Indians won 5-4.

Despite the loss, Price said he was thrilled to be part of a CM team that tied a school record for most wins in a season.

“Winning is great,” the CM senior said. “Winning is the best thing and you never get bored of winning. When you’re on a team that wins all of the time and is competitive and really good, it makes the game a lot more fun.”

The Eagles surpassed last year’s win total of 18. They started their season with wins over Mount Vernon and Belleville East. They later went on a 7-game winning streak.

Price said he was confident his team was going to win more than 20 games when the season began in March.

“That was our goal from the start because we knew we had the team to do it and once March hit, we started winning a lot of games,” he said. “I thought this could happen.”

Price will play baseball at the University of Central Missouri next year. He will join a UCM team that was 32-18 this spring, its 32nd consecutive winning season.

Price said he got interested in the Division II school in Warrensburg, Mo., while playing for the St. Louis Gamers select baseball team last year.

“With the Gamers, we travel,” he said. “I get on a bus in May and you’re gone until the end of July and you don’t stop playing baseball. We go to different showcases and a bunch of college scouts will be out. It was at Mizzou when they first contacted me and started talking to me. Throughout July, I took a lot of visits and I looked at a lot of schools, and I thought Central Missouri would be the best fit for me.”

Price also played football at CM. Last year, he helped the Bethalto school finish 5-5 and qualify for the Class 4A state playoffs. Price earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors as a running back and linebacker.

