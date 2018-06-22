Riverbend Baseball Player of the Year

After an impressive high school career at Marquette Catholic, Jayce Maag will continue playing baseball at the college level next year.

“I’m very excited,” Maag said. “It’s a dream come true, really. I’ve been working for this my whole life, to get to the highest level possible.”

He will play at Lindenwood University, a Division II school in St. Charles, Mo.

“I want to help the team win,” he said. “I’d like to see us get to the College World Series, hopefully. Then I’d like to see us win a few games there and maybe bring one home.”

Maag played shortstop for Marquette last season after playing second base his junior and sophomore seasons. He could play either position at Lindenwood.

Accomplishment defined his last year of high school. Maag was named to the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state team and he also earned all-Prairie State Conference honors. The standout shortstop finished the season with a .485 batting average, tops on the team. He also blasted a pair of home runs, had 26 RBIs, 13 doubles, 6 triples and 21 stolen bases. He was tops on the team in doubles, triples, and stolen bases.

“It’s awesome; (Marquette) coach (Tim) Fahnestock does a good job of getting your name out there,” he said of the recognition. “If you’re the type of guy that works hard and tries to help the team win, he will recognize you for that. He will get your name out there.”

Maag led his team to a successful season, as the Explorers compiled a 20-10 record in the 2018 campaign.

“It was a goal for us, to get to 20 wins,” he said. “We got to the 20-win mark last year and we wanted to repeat it. It is special.”

The all-state selection gives a lot of credit to the back-to-back 20-win seasons and the players that manned the field with him on game day.

“I played with some great athletes,” he said. “My junior year we lost seven senior starters; they were phenomenal with Liam Maher hitting .485 or whatever he hit his senior year and with Zach Weinman, a great shortstop. Last year, Garrett Weiner stepped up a lot and so did Kyle Begnel. Luke Simmons, Ethan Kopsie, and Kyle Begnel; they all pitched well.”

Maag’s .485 average last spring represents the highest average of his career. Like any quality hitter in the world of varsity baseball, he keeps certain factors in mind when he steps up to the plate.

“I just try to look for a pitch to drive,” he said. “If I get an early curveball, I’m not going to hit that. I’m going to wait for my pitch, a fastball.”

When asked about what he’ll miss most about Marquette’s baseball program, the college-bound player talks about his team and the coaching staff.

“Coach Fahnestock, I like him, he’s a great guy,” Maag said. “It’s just a family, all of the players I played with.”

Maag also played football and basketball for the Explorers.

