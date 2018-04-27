Riverbend Boys Basketball Player of the Year

In two seasons, Sammy Green endeared himself to the Marquette Catholic boys basketball program.

The Explorers were 59-5 in two seasons with Green as their point guard.

They reached the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional in 2016-17 before being bumped up to 3A for the postseason this year. Marquette went 29-1 and fell 55-53 to Columbia in overtime of the 3A Waterloo Regional in ‘17-18. That record included a 28-0 run through the regular season.

It’s been a little surreal for Green to know his prep career is complete.

“It feels weird, but it was a good run, so I have nothing to hold my head about,” he said. “It was rough, but after a week or so I started to realize we went 28-0 in the regular season and I advanced in the 3-point contest, so I was still in season mode. Once I didn’t advance at state, it really sunk in.”

Green was a well-rounded weapon for the Explorers. He finished fourth on the team with 9.7 points per game, third in rebounds at 4.4 per game and tops on the team with 6.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game. He also shot 37 percent from 3-point land to lead the starting lineup.

After playing his first two prep seasons at Edwardsville, Green transferred to Marquette when his father, Lee Green, became the girls basketball coach at MCHS prior to his junior season. He admitted the transition was seamless.

“It was a great experience,” he said. “I’m just glad coach (Steve) Medford gave me the opportunity and welcomed me with open arms. Jake (Hall) and I coming in were like lost puppies and by the end of our senior years we felt like we’d played there for four years.”

Now Green will turn his attention to becoming a collegiate player. He signed a letter of intent to play with Briar Cliff University, a NAIA school in Sioux City, Iowa. The Chargers were 26-8 and reached the Elite 8 of the NAIA Division II Tournament in ‘17-18.

Green knows he’s fortunate to continue his career at the next level.

“I’m grateful because there are a few guys on the team like Jayce (Maag), where it’s his last time playing basketball,” Green said. “I know he’s trying to go the baseball route, but there are some kids that wish they could play college basketball and when they lose in the playoffs their senior year that’s it for them. I’m just happy Briar Cliff is giving me another opportunity.”

He also knows he has work to do to improve in college.

“I need to get better at conditioning and get stronger,” he said. “My skills and shot should be fine. They can always get better, but strength and conditioning you can never be too strong or too in shape.”

He’ll definitely miss being an Explorer. Thinking back to the team’s special season his senior year, he thought of a defining moment.

“When we played Civic Memorial in the championship of the Columbia-Freeburg Tournament, we were up by 17 and for no reason Reagan (Snider) takes a dive into the third row, saves it to me in stride, then I pass it right to Isaiah (Ervin) for a three to put us up by 20,” he said. “That just showed the kind of heart the team had.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter