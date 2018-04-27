Riverbend Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Kaylee Eaton was thrilled when she was one of seven freshmen earning a varsity spot on the Civic Memorial girls basketball team four years ago.

“It was fun,” Eaton said. “We had a lot of leadership and I love the basketball team that we had.”

Eaton went on to become a valuable player for the Eagles all 4 years, scoring 1,258 points, helping CM win 108 games with 3 regional championships and a sectional title and earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors twice.

“It was very exciting playing for (head) coach (Jonathan) Denney and (assistant) coach (Julianne) Green,” Eaton said. “They meant a lot. They’re really good coaches. They put us through a lot, but it’s all worth it at the end.”

Eaton turned in her best season at CM this winter, averaging a team-best 14.8 points per game with 73 three-pointers and helped the Eagles win 28 games and capture their second straight conference title.

“I had a lot of fun,” Eaton said. “It was great playing with my teammates for the last year and I wish them all of the best.”

The strong senior season helped Eaton earn all-state awards from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Eaton picked up her first AP all-state award after being named on the honorable mention list. She was named on the IBCA all-state team for the second straight year.

“I was kind of surprised, but I was very honored,” Eaton said.

This winter, Eaton was part of a CM starting lineup that included senior Alaira Tyus, sophomores Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall, and freshman Tori Standefer.

“I was looking forward to it because I thought we would make it a lot farther, but we still had a great season,” Eaton said.

The Eagles won their first 10 games of the season before losing to St. Joseph’s Academy. Their season ended with a 42-36 loss to East St. Louis in the Class 3A CM Regional finals.

Eaton was upset her career ended at regionals.

“It was kind of depressing, but you get used to it and you’ve just got to get back out there and work more for college,” the senior said.

Eaton will continue her basketball career at Southwestern Illinois College next year. She announced April 18 she will be playing for the Belleville junior college.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m happy that I get to stay close to home. I met the coach and it looked like we have bonded already.”

Eaton will continue a basketball career that began when she was playing for the Little Eagles program in fifth grade.

“Art people speak through their paintings,” said Eaton, who plays goalkeeper for the CM girls soccer team this spring. “I kind of spoke through the way I played basketball.”

Eaton credits Joe Sears for her successful basketball career.

“He was my coach back when I first started,” she said. “He is who made me love the game of basketball.”

