Riverbend Wrestler of the Year

It was a roller coaster season for Alex Maguire on the mat. Fortunately for the Roxana junior, the ride ended on a high note.

Maguire ended up finishing third at the Class 1A individual state tournament, marking the highest finish for a Shells wrestler since Tommy Hill finished third in 2006.

The journey wasn’t easy, though.

“I started off pretty good and then toward the middle at the Princeton Invite I didn’t do too well,” Maguire said. “I kind of had a breakdown and was considering quitting, but then I thought I’d put in too much work and I didn’t do all that for nothing. We hit the Litchfield Invite, then regionals and everything went off and I felt like I peaked right there at the end of the season.”

Peaked is an understatement.

Maguire earned victories via first-round pins in both of his regional matches, two of his three sectional bouts, and two matches at state. His quickest pin was in 29 seconds vs. Pate Eastin of Tolono Unity at the Vandalia Sectional.

Overall he posted a 40-9 record, including a 12-1 mark in the postseason, winning both the Althoff Regional and Vandalia Sectional crowns.

“Toward the end of the season I started throwing on my headphones and getting pumped up an hour or so before a match,” Maguire said. “I’d be so psyched up I wouldn’t even think about hitting moves. I’d just go out there looking to pin everybody, or at least score a lot of points.

“If you push yourself an entire match and want it more, there’s a good chance you’re going to win — even if he’s better than you.”

He was a state qualifier as a freshman but failed to make it as a sophomore. That sophomore experience was eye-opening.

“It was a wake-up call,” he said. “I realized nothing is promised. It doesn’t matter if your opponent is the worst in the bracket, he can hit a move, you can mess up, your styles can match up differently. You can lose in an instant and it can be your last match.”

His relationship with longtime head coach Rob Milazzo has helped his progression. Milazzo, a former state medalist for the Shells, sees potential in Maguire and that’s a confidence booster for him.

“Coach Milazzo is great on and off the mat,” Maguire said. “He’s more about teaching us about being good people than good wrestlers.”

It’s why Maguire is hungry to bring Milazzo the first state champion of his coaching career and become only the fourth Roxana grappler to win state gold, joining Mike Spiroff (1969, 155), Rob Warren (1982, 119) and Tom Riggins (1996, 189 and 1997, 189).

“Next year I definitely want to win a state title,” Maguire said. “Coach doesn’t have a state champ and I want to win it more for him than for me. He always tells me it’s for us, not him, but he’s a great coach and he definitely deserves it. He sees potential in me so I think I can win a state championship next year.”

