Riverbend Hockey Player of the Year

Nolan Kahl of the Bethalto Eagles may only be a sophomore, but he plays with the presence and authority of a seasoned upperclassman.

He led his team in goals, assists, and ice time in the 2017-18 season, and was fourth overall in the MVCHA in points with 69 (52 goals, 17 assists). During the regular season he scored hat tricks in 7 games and had multiple goal games on 13 occasions, including a 6-goal effort vs. Highland on Jan. 8.

He also does a good job of staying out of the penalty box, having served time in the box in only 5 of the 23 games played this year.

Kahl displayed good leadership qualities, too. Bethalto struggled through the regular season with a 6-16-5 record, but thanks in part to Kahl the Eagles hit their stride in the playoffs.

Facing the Alton Redbirds in the first round of the 1A playoffs, the Eagles mustered a comeback, winning the final two games to win the series. The Eagles won in a shootout in game 2 of the series and won a 1-0 battle in which Kahl scored the only goal to take the series in game 3.

In the second game of that series, Kahl scored twice in regulation and once on a penalty shot against Alton’s Caleb Currie, who is the goalie on his Twin Bridges Club Hockey team.

In the following series against Highland, Bethalto was swept to close the season, but not without stellar efforts from Kahl. He had two goals and an assist in the first match and netted a hat trick in the second.

Kahl hopes to continue to lead the Eagles, even through low numbers for the program. Bethalto has been around since the inception of the MVCHA in 1995.

“My brother’s senior year, we were really skilled, but after we lost them, we knew we had a lot to do. (Goalie) Kyle Wesolowski had to play out of his mind this season,” Kahl said. “We haven’t really found many players coming in. There are maybe 5 kids from ages 8 and up who play club hockey who are from Bethalto.”

The writing has been on the wall for a few years, according to Kahl.

“Two years ago we graduated a big group of seniors,” he said. “We didn’t have any kids coming in the pipeline. Then we merged with Jerseyville and Southwestern, but had 5 kids that we graduated from that year, so we have had roughly 23 kids that we have graduated in the last 3 years. It is going to be tough for the Bethalto hockey team to survive.”

Fortunately, Kahl has his club team. He also plays for the Twin Bridges Lightning Elite program, an emerging force in St. Louis Area Amateur Hockey.

“This year we had a lot of tournaments. We made it to nationals where we played teams from Virginia, Maine and Washington, D.C.,” he said.

This summer, Kahl will attend a Junior Camp with the Junior A Boston Bandits. There is a chance he could be playing junior hockey as soon as next year. While that would mean an enormous blow to Bethalto hockey, it would be a great opportunity for Kahl.

“I just want to make the most out of the opportunity, see what I can learn from the experience,” Kahl said. “I’m excited about it.”

