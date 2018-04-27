Riverbend Boys Bowler of the Year

Roxana boys bowler Christian Bertoletti certainly racked up a list of impressive accomplishments this year.

Bertoletti, a junior, averaged a 227 for the season on a team that went 8-0 and won the first Riverbend Conference title.

“It was a nice accomplishment,” Bertoletti said of the conference championship. “The fact that this was the first year for it made it really special. It’s great to know our team can compete with the other schools out there. It helped that this was a team that really pulled together.”

The bowler describes the Shells as a motivated bunch.

“If one bowler isn’t doing well, then another guy might step up, but you never know,” Bertoletti said. “If everyone picks it up and does their best at all times, then you have yourself a good team.”

When it comes to the quality average, the junior noted his resilience.

“The biggest thing is staying motivated,” he said. “If you have a bad game score, you can bounce back on the next shot and make things better.”

Bertoletti’s accomplishments have earned him the honor of being the Riverbend Advantage’s Boys Bowler of the Year. The standout started bowling recreationally at the tender age of 2 in a local alley in Wood River.

“I’ve been around bowling all of my life,” he said. “The bowling alley is my second home.”

Bertoletti became more serious about bowling when he started competing in tournaments during middle school. He began bowling varsity as a freshman and won a regional title that year. Bertoletti qualified for state as a sophomore and again this season. He’s the first Roxana bowler to be a two-time state qualifier.

“When I got there I was really intimidated,” he said. “When you qualify for state, you go to the tournament with the best. I realized I could compete when I got into competition, but I was still a little intimidated.”

This year he placed 32nd at state with a score of 2,463. As a sophomore he placed 64th on the first day at state with a 1,227 and failed to advance to the final day.

“In the state tournament, quite a few bowlers get cut on the first day,” Bertoletti said. “I got cut on the first day as a sophomore. This year I made it to the second day.”

Bertoletti faced some adversity in qualifying for state at the sectional. Going into the last game of the sectional, it didn’t look good. The junior returned with a vengeance in the final game and hit 10 strikes in a row and then hit a split. He placed seventh in the sectional and advanced to state.

“You have to remind yourself that it’s not over until it’s over,” he said. “I fought through that day and went to state. You have to have some confidence in yourself.”

Of course, Bertoletti wants to return to Roxana’s bowling team next year and make a big splash.

“I want to go back to state,” he said. “I want to earn a medal this time. You have to be in the top 12 to earn a medal.”

Bertoletti hopes to earn a bowling scholarship into college. He also plays baseball and golf for the Shells.

